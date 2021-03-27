Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack split in December 2016 after seven years of marriage and finalized their divorce in January 2018

Tarek El Moussa Jokes 'I Look Like the Best You Ever Had' After Ex Christina Haack Teases Him

The former couple — who share son Brayden James, 5, and daughter Taylor Reese, 10 — traded off witty repartees in an Instagram Story video on Friday as Haack teased her ex-husband for his outfit choice and joked that he looked like Vanilla Ice.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, El Moussa is seen wearing a flat billed cap, bomber jacket, dark pants and black sneakers while taking a stroll on a sidewalk.

"Do you know who you look like? Ice Ice Baby," Haack says off-camera, referring to Vanilla Ice's hit single.

"I look like the best you ever had," El Moussa quips in response, prompting a laugh from the Christina on the Coast star.

Haack also called El Moussa the "new vanilla ice" in the caption of the post, which he then shared on his own Instagram Stories.

Tarek El Moussa Image zoom Credit: Christina Haack/INSTAGRAM

The pair split publicly in December 2016 after seven years of marriage and finalized their divorce in January 2018.

El Moussa got engaged to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, 33, in July after one year of dating, and they are currently designing their dream home in Newport Beach, California, and planning a wedding.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa Image zoom Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack | Credit: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Despite separating more than four years ago, El Moussa and Haack remain friendly and have continued to host Flip or Flop together — even documenting some of their wisecracks to each other on the HGTV home renovation series.

On an episode of the show last year, Haack poked fun of El Moussa's fashion sense when he wore a parka with a faux-fur hood to flip a house in North Tustin, California.

"What are you wearing? Are you going snowboarding after this?" she quipped, to which El Moussa responded, "Why are you always making fun of my clothing?"

"I went to Paris, and it was cold and I wanted to look fancy," he later explained in an on-camera interview, before joking: "She's just hating on me because she's dressed like a 9-year-old boy and I look like I'm in GQ magazine."

RELATED VIDEO: Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa Tease Each Other About Their Outfits on Flip or Flop

In April, Haack opened up to PEOPLE about co-parenting with El Moussa, saying that they are a "united front."

"Tarek and I split four years ago. That's a long time. When there are tough times like these, all of a sudden we're totally a unified front and talk and email multiple times a day," she said, noting that their focus will always be: "'What's best for the kids?' "