Tarek El Moussa Says He's "Never Going Back" to "Lonely Holidays" as He Celebrates with Pregnant Wife Heather

The HGTV star reflected on his quieter Christmases following his divorce

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, Sam was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Currently, the native Marylander is pursuing a masters degree in Food Studies at New York University. Previously, he earned a BFA from NYU Tisch School of the Arts, where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, tv, and film, with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broad.Stream.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 28, 2022 02:24 PM
Tarek Heather El Moussa Holidays
Photo: Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Tarek El Moussa feels "so lucky" to have a loving partner through the holiday season.

In an Instagram post praising his pregnant wife Heather Rae El Moussa's skills for conjuring the Christmas spirit in the couple's home, the Flipping 101 star also revealed that his holidays weren't always merry and bright.

"For a while there I had some lonely holidays," Tarek, 41, confessed in the caption. "I'm never going back!"

Despite being in her third trimester, Heather, 35, was still "able to make every Christmas better than the last," according to the HGTV star. "She makes sure our home FEELS like the holidays."

Tarek shared that Heather was able to set up all kinds of family fun, like placing elves around the couple's home for the kids' amusement and dressing the family up in matching Christmas pajamas for a holiday photoshoot. He writes that the Selling Sunset star is able to "laugh through the chaos" of the season.

Earlier in December, Heather shared a photo to her Instagram of the whole family dressed in matching pjs with her bump on full display.

"Taking matching family jammie photos is our favorite tradition 🥰," Heather shared in the caption. "Can't wait to have another baby boy in the picture next year with his cute little Jammie's!! 🤍"

Before Heather and Tarek met on the Fourth of July in 2019, Tarek spent his holidays as a "bachelor dad" while sharing custody of his children, Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Hall.

In 2018, Tarek celebrated his first Christmas after his divorce from Hall and told PEOPLE that he was going all out for his kids for the holidays. "I make sure each holiday has a special theme included in our home, and I love to go big or go home," Tarek said.

Tarek took inspiration from his kids to transform the home. "Taylor loves all of the bling," he said, "Both kids really love the look. It's the theme my daughter wanted."

Pregnant Heather and Tarek El Moussa Post Exciting Pregnancy News: ‘We Felt our Baby Boy Move this Week!!
Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

In June 2022, the HGTV star revealed that he didn't always see new love in the cards for him after his divorce from Hall.

"If you asked me a few years ago if I thought I was going to meet another woman to be a part of mine and the kids lives, I'd say no but who knew I was going to find my best friend, my confidant, my soulmate 😍," he wrote in an Instagram post.

"I believe everyone has a soulmate that they can spend the rest of their life together. I'm lucky to have found mine, the woman of my dreams, the perfect step-mom to my kids, and of course the sweetest mom to our bugsy."

Related Articles
Heather Rae El Moussa /Instagram . https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmO9BmJ2Qb/?hl=en.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrates Christmas with Stepkids Ahead of First Baby
Heather El Moussa christmas
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Tarek and Kids in Annual Matching Christmas Pajama Photo
Pregnant Heather Rae Young Reveals She Was Put on Bedrest As She Suffers 'Unbearable' Pain
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals She Was Put on Bedrest as She Suffers 'Unbearable' Pain
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Tarek at Their 'Beary Cute' Mountain Home: 'Daddy and Momma Bear'
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek Pose with Their 'Baby Cubs' at Big Bear Mountain Flip
Peoples Choice Awards Arrivals
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Says She's Excited to Be 'Raising a Newborn': 'A New Little Soul'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClWzpgtArdR/, Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram
Heather Rae El Moussa and Husband Tarek Express Gratitude for 'Growing Family' in Thanksgiving Videos
Tarek El Moussa with his kids
Tarek El Moussa's Kids: Everything to Know
Tarek El Moussa 'Crashes' Wife Heather Rae's Winter Wonderland Baby Shower Celebrating Their Son
Tarek El Moussa 'Crashes' Wife Heather's Winter Wonderland Baby Shower: 'Had to Sneak In'
Tarek El Moussa Wishes Heather happy birthday
Tarek El Moussa Says He's the 'Luckiest Guy in the World' in Sweet Birthday Post for Wife Heather
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkZYCV9ptqY/ theheatherraeelmoussa Verified Happy Halloween from the El Moussas!! ☠️🤠🦈🦈 Spot the baby 👀🔍🤍 Edited · 1h
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Says 'Spot the Baby' as She Wears Skeleton Costume for Moms-to-Be
Heather Rae El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa
Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrates Nearly 1 Year of Marriage to Husband Tarek: 'I Love This Life'
Heather-Rae-Young-and-Tarek-El-Moussa
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary: 'A Lifetime to Go'
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young
Tarek El Moussa Says He Never Expected to Find Love Again with 'Soulmate' Heather Rae Young
First stop:??Mykonos, Greece After 20 hours of travel, we finally made it to our destination
Tarek El Moussa Reminisces About Greek Vacation with Pregnant Wife Heather: 'Feeling Lucky'
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa
Tarek El Moussa Says He Is 'in Awe of How Amazing' Wife Heather Is Doing Throughout Pregnancy
Heather and Tarek El Moussa HGTV Docu-Series. https://www.instagram.com/p/CibUQyhJ5QS/. Tarek El Moussa/Instagram
Tarek El Moussa Shares Peek Behind the Scenes Filming 'The Flipping El Moussas' with Pregnant Wife Heather