Tarek El Moussa Says He's "Never Going Back" to "Lonely Holidays" as He Celebrates with Pregnant Wife Heather

Tarek El Moussa feels "so lucky" to have a loving partner through the holiday season.

In an Instagram post praising his pregnant wife Heather Rae El Moussa's skills for conjuring the Christmas spirit in the couple's home, the Flipping 101 star also revealed that his holidays weren't always merry and bright.

"For a while there I had some lonely holidays," Tarek, 41, confessed in the caption. "I'm never going back!"

Despite being in her third trimester, Heather, 35, was still "able to make every Christmas better than the last," according to the HGTV star. "She makes sure our home FEELS like the holidays."

Tarek shared that Heather was able to set up all kinds of family fun, like placing elves around the couple's home for the kids' amusement and dressing the family up in matching Christmas pajamas for a holiday photoshoot. He writes that the Selling Sunset star is able to "laugh through the chaos" of the season.

Earlier in December, Heather shared a photo to her Instagram of the whole family dressed in matching pjs with her bump on full display.

"Taking matching family jammie photos is our favorite tradition 🥰," Heather shared in the caption. "Can't wait to have another baby boy in the picture next year with his cute little Jammie's!! 🤍"

Before Heather and Tarek met on the Fourth of July in 2019, Tarek spent his holidays as a "bachelor dad" while sharing custody of his children, Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Hall.

In 2018, Tarek celebrated his first Christmas after his divorce from Hall and told PEOPLE that he was going all out for his kids for the holidays. "I make sure each holiday has a special theme included in our home, and I love to go big or go home," Tarek said.

Tarek took inspiration from his kids to transform the home. "Taylor loves all of the bling," he said, "Both kids really love the look. It's the theme my daughter wanted."

In June 2022, the HGTV star revealed that he didn't always see new love in the cards for him after his divorce from Hall.

"If you asked me a few years ago if I thought I was going to meet another woman to be a part of mine and the kids lives, I'd say no but who knew I was going to find my best friend, my confidant, my soulmate 😍," he wrote in an Instagram post.

"I believe everyone has a soulmate that they can spend the rest of their life together. I'm lucky to have found mine, the woman of my dreams, the perfect step-mom to my kids, and of course the sweetest mom to our bugsy."