Tarek El Moussa Shares Peek Behind the Scenes Filming 'The Flipping El Moussas' with Pregnant Wife Heather

The eight-episode docu-series is set to premiere on HGTV in 2023

By
Natalia Senanayake
author bio page
Natalia Senanayake

Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE. She covers all things travel and home, from celebrities' luxury mansions to breaking travel news. Before joining PEOPLE, she freelanced for Reclamation Magazine and taught English at a high school in Barcelona, Spain. Natalia studied Journalism and Media at Rutgers University and enjoys documenting her travels on Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 13, 2022 02:07 PM
Heather and Tarek El Moussa HGTV Docu-Series. https://www.instagram.com/p/CibUQyhJ5QS/. Tarek El Moussa/Instagram
Photo: Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Tarek and Heather El Moussa are in the middle of filming their first official show together!

In an Instagram post on Monday, Tarek, 41, shared behind-the-scenes photos on set of the couple's new HGTV docu-series The Flipping El Moussas.

"Baby and baby momma on set!! 🎬," he captioned the snapshots. "We've been busy filming most days of the week and we can't WAIT for you guys to see the final product but name some things you want to see or are looking forward to seeing."

The first photo shows Tarek posing beside a smiling Heather, 34, with his hand resting on her hip. Heather shows off her baby bump and holds her phone in one hand and an iPad in the other as a camera crew works behind them.

In the second, the couple is seen in action in the stripped down house they are flipping together. A cameraman captures a zoomed in shot of Tarek as he works in front of his wife.

The Flipping El Moussas is the pair's eight-episode docu-series that is set to premiere in 2023 on HGTV. The show will feature Heather's introduction into the world of flipping as she becomes involved in some of Tarek's renovation projects.

Similar to Tarek's other shows, like Flip or Flop and Flipping 101, viewers will also get a glimpse of the couple's personal life. The series will also follow their emotional journey towards starting a family together.

Heather has appeared on Flipping 101 and Tarek has turned up on Selling Sunset, but The Flipping El Moussas marks their first official show together.

Tarek and Heather El Moussa
Christina Cernik

They also hinted that Tarek's two children — Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall — may appear in the docu-series.

In a press release shared with PEOPLE, the couple said of the new project, "We are so excited to bring viewers into our world to see the ins and outs of our day-to-day lives."

"As busy parents and successful real estate experts, fans can watch us as we go from making breakfast for the kids in the morning, to making business deals by the afternoon. The cameras are capturing our journey like never before and we can't wait to share it all."

The Selling Sunset realtor and HGTV star are expecting their first child together early next year, which they revealed exclusively to PEOPLE in June. News of the pregnancy came as a "huge shock" for the couple, as Heather was in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments and had even scheduled a date for an embryo transfer in the fall.

The reality star told PEOPLE, "I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this."

In July, the pair revealed they are having a baby boy after holding a sex reveal party with family and friends. The happy couple looked overjoyed in a video shared on Instagram as blue confetti is seen shooting out of cannons.

Related Articles
Heather El Moussa Gives Husband Tarek an ‘Early Birthday Surprise’ at Porsche Driving Track
Heather El Moussa Gives Husband Tarek a 'Birthday Surprise' at Porsche Driving Track: 'Such a Blast'
Host Tarek El Moussa (right) and Heather Rae Young (left) stop by their Newport Beach, CA home to check on the renovation progress.
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa to Star in New HGTV Docu-Series, 'The Flipping El Moussas'
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrate 3rd Anniversary of Day They Met: 'I Love You'
Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's Relationship Timeline
Heather Rae Young bare belly
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa 'Can't Wait to Hold' Baby Boy on the Way as She Shows Off Bare Belly
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Rocks in Pink while filming "Selling Sunset" at Sunset Plaza in West Hollywood
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Baby Bump in Pink Suit While Filming 'Selling Sunset'
*EXCLUSIVE* Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa; Heather Rae El Moussa Instagram
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Is 'Having the Most Fun' Dressing Her Baby Bump in Different Styles
Heather Rae El Moussa
Heather Rae El Moussa Shuts Down Critic Who Says Husband Tarek Is Her 'Whole Personality': 'Called True Love'
Christina Hall, Heather Rae, Tarek El Moussa
Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa Share Sweet Tributes to Son Brayden on 7th Birthday
First stop:??Mykonos, Greece After 20 hours of travel, we finally made it to our destination
Tarek El Moussa Reminisces About Greek Vacation with Pregnant Wife Heather: 'Feeling Lucky'
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa
Tarek El Moussa Says He Is 'in Awe of How Amazing' Wife Heather Is Doing Throughout Pregnancy
Heather Rae El Moussa Wishes Husband Tarek a Happy Birthday: 'My True Soulmate
Heather Rae El Moussa Wishes Husband Tarek a Happy Birthday: 'My True Soulmate'
Tarek and Heather El Moussa
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Reveal Sex of Their First Baby on the Way
Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young
Heather Rae El Moussa Has 'Separation Anxiety' from Husband Tarek: 'The Longest We've Been Apart'
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa, ultrasound
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Ultrasound Photos of Baby Boy with Tarek El Moussa: 'So Special'
House Remodeled by Tarek El Moussa Hits the Market for $1.7M
House Renovated by HGTV's Tarek El Moussa Hits the Market for $1.7 Million — See Inside!