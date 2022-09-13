Tarek El Moussa Shares Peek Behind the Scenes Filming 'The Flipping El Moussas' with Pregnant Wife Heather

Tarek and Heather El Moussa are in the middle of filming their first official show together!

In an Instagram post on Monday, Tarek, 41, shared behind-the-scenes photos on set of the couple's new HGTV docu-series The Flipping El Moussas.

"Baby and baby momma on set!! 🎬," he captioned the snapshots. "We've been busy filming most days of the week and we can't WAIT for you guys to see the final product but name some things you want to see or are looking forward to seeing."

The first photo shows Tarek posing beside a smiling Heather, 34, with his hand resting on her hip. Heather shows off her baby bump and holds her phone in one hand and an iPad in the other as a camera crew works behind them.

In the second, the couple is seen in action in the stripped down house they are flipping together. A cameraman captures a zoomed in shot of Tarek as he works in front of his wife.

The Flipping El Moussas is the pair's eight-episode docu-series that is set to premiere in 2023 on HGTV. The show will feature Heather's introduction into the world of flipping as she becomes involved in some of Tarek's renovation projects.

Similar to Tarek's other shows, like Flip or Flop and Flipping 101, viewers will also get a glimpse of the couple's personal life. The series will also follow their emotional journey towards starting a family together.

Heather has appeared on Flipping 101 and Tarek has turned up on Selling Sunset, but The Flipping El Moussas marks their first official show together.

Christina Cernik

They also hinted that Tarek's two children — Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall — may appear in the docu-series.

In a press release shared with PEOPLE, the couple said of the new project, "We are so excited to bring viewers into our world to see the ins and outs of our day-to-day lives."

"As busy parents and successful real estate experts, fans can watch us as we go from making breakfast for the kids in the morning, to making business deals by the afternoon. The cameras are capturing our journey like never before and we can't wait to share it all."

The Selling Sunset realtor and HGTV star are expecting their first child together early next year, which they revealed exclusively to PEOPLE in June. News of the pregnancy came as a "huge shock" for the couple, as Heather was in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments and had even scheduled a date for an embryo transfer in the fall.

The reality star told PEOPLE, "I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this."

In July, the pair revealed they are having a baby boy after holding a sex reveal party with family and friends. The happy couple looked overjoyed in a video shared on Instagram as blue confetti is seen shooting out of cannons.