Tarek El Moussa Holds Hands with New Girlfriend Heather Rae Young on Romantic Date Night

Tarek El Moussa celebrated his birthday-eve with new girlfriend Heather Rae Young!

The couple stepped out for dinner in West Hollywood on Tuesday night, the night before El Moussa’s 38th birthday.

The lovebirds looked happy as ever and were snapped walking to dinner hand-in-hand. For the date night, El Moussa opted for an all-black look while Young, 31, wore a figure-hugging, bright pink dress with a denim jacket, accessorized with nude heels and black purse.

Last week, the pair sat down with PeopleTV’s Reality Check for their first interview as a couple after going public with their relationship on Instagram.

“We’ve been spending a lot of time together … and we just have so much fun,” El Moussa told PEOPLE.

“We really focus on having fun and living life and just enjoying each other’s company. And going out to dinner, and going boating, and….I’m talking too much because I’m excited,” the Flip or Flop star gushed.

Young echoed her boyfriend and told PEOPLE they love to do “normal fun things together,” whether that’s going out to dinner or watching a movie. She also revealed that the couple takes turns visiting each other, as Young lives in Los Angeles while El Moussa resides in his new Orange County “bachelor-dad” pad.

But El Moussa makes use of the distance to plan romantic surprises for Young. He revealed that one weekend he sent his boat up to L.A. to surprise the Selling Sunset star.

“He’s been very romantic, it’s been very amazing,” she told PEOPLE. “All happiness and smiles.”

Young recently hinted that she was open to the idea of moving closer to her boyfriend after taking part in an Instagram Q&A on Friday where a fan asked whether she’d consider moving to a different city.

“Orange County 😉 hehe,” she responded, noting she’d “definitely always have a place in L.A.”

The reality stars began dating around the Fourth of July after meeting through mutual friends and were spotted kissing and cuddling on a yacht at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, California, on July 29, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

El Moussa’s divorce from Christina Anstead was finalized in January 2018, though they still appear together on Flip or Flop. The HGTV duo publicly split in December 2016, and Christina has since remarried and is expecting her first child with husband Ant Anstead.