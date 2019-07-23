Tarek El Moussa Lands His Own Solo HGTV Series to Help Flippers 'Make a Mountain of Money'

Tarek El Moussa is getting his own HGTV show!

The Flip or Flop real estate guru is set to star in a 14-episode series called Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

“I’ve successfully flipped over 300 houses,” El Moussa, 37, says in a promo for the new show, premiering exclusively above. “Along the way, I’ve seen every mistake there is to make. Now, I’m out to help novice flippers get through their projects unscathed. I’m going to show them how to take the worst of the worst and make a mountain of money turning them into the best on the block.”

Premiering in early 2020, the show will follow El Moussa as he mentors real estate up-and-comers, teaching them how to successfully flip a home — and turn a profit!

“People daydream about what it would be like to renovate an investment property and make a profit,” HGTV president Jane Latman said in a statement. “Tarek is a skilled and seasoned expert who can help newcomers navigate the pitfalls of house flipping.”

But before the debut of Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa, El Moussa will return to HGTV for Flip or Flop with his ex-wife and business partner Christina Anstead. The highly-anticipated eighth season premieres August 1 at 9 p.m.

El Moussa and Anstead first announced their split in December 2016, following a dramatic incident involving a gun. The divorce was finalized in January 2018.

Despite their break-up — and Christina’s surprise marriage to Ant Anstead shortly after — the business partners chose to continue filming Flip or Flop together.

Anstead opened up to PEOPLE about the decision last year.

“We’ve worked together for 12 years now,” Anstead (who’s pregnant with her and Ant’s first child together) said of filming post-separation in July 2018. “We just really focus on the job at hand, and if we do talk, it’s about the kids.”

“In the past, if Tarek and I would get into an argument, they would turn off the camera. Now they just let it roll,” Christina told PEOPLE. “I probably put up more of a fight than I used to, and he stands his ground more, because at the end of the day we’re not going home together.”