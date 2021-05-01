Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Rave About Sweet Moments with His Kids from Engagement Party

Tarek El Moussa and fiancée Heather Rae Young are continuing to give fans an intimate look into their recent engagement party celebrations.

On Friday, the Flip or Flop star, 39, shared a video of himself and the Selling Sunset star, 33, with his son, Brayden, 5 — whom El Moussa shares with his ex-wife Christina Haack.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Detailing in the caption of his post that he is currently in Hawaii, El Moussa said that he is "still thinking about last weekend."

"This is one of the only vids I have with Bray from the party- this boy was eating up all the desert he could find while avoiding all of our photos 😂😂…," he wrote, before joking, "I guess the apple doesn't fall far from the tree 🤷🏻‍♂️."

"He's too cute though so we let it slide 😜," the HGTV star added.

In a separate post on her respective Instagram account, Young shared a video of herself posing with El Moussa's 10-year-old daughter Taylor.

"The girls of the El Moussa house ❤️," Young wrote alongside the sweet clip.

"I remember when I first met the babies, Tay sang a song to me and my heart literally melted. I knew we would grow to be close but the bond I have with her is so special and more than I could have ever imagined," she continued. "Lucky to be these babies bonus mama and lucky to be future Mrs. El Moussa."

In the comments section, El Moussa praised the sweet moment between his daughter and soon-to-be wife, writing, "My loves!!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In another post, Young shared a photo of herself and El Moussa posing with one another.

"Cloud 9 with you ❤️ @therealtarekelmoussa 🥰," Young began the caption of her post.

"Still not over this night (!!)," the reality star continued, before noting that she has "been getting tons of messages from people who think we're getting married while we're here in Maui."

"(You guys call it "getting Maui'd" 😆) but what's everyone think...," she added. "Are we getting Maui'd!? 🤔😜🌸💍."

RELATED VIDEO: Heather Rae Young Gets a 'Mr. El Moussa' Butt Tattoo as Valentine's Day Gift for Fiancé Tarek

El Moussa and Young got engaged on July 25 while celebrating their one-year anniversary with a boat trip to Catalina Island in California.

Last weekend, El Moussa and Young invited a small group of friends and family to join them for what Young dubbed a "sexy and fun" engagement party in Newport Beach, California.

The couple chose to host the event at Louie's by the Bay, a modern Italian steakhouse on the waterfront, near where El Moussa and Young met for the very first time on the Fourth of July in 2019.

Taylor and Brayden were in attendance for the early part of the night to celebrate their dad and "bonus mom," as Young often calls herself.