Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Spend New Year’s Eve Together: 'The Family Is All Together'

Tarek El Moussa can't wait to start 2021 with fiancée Heather Rae Young by his side.

Sharing a throwback photo of the lovebirds Thursday, the Flip or Flop star, 39, wrote about his hopes for 2021 as he spent the day in La Quinta, California with his fiancée, 33, two children and his sister Angelique's family.

"Happy New Years [sic] everyone!!!" he captioned the throwback photo of himself and the Selling Sunset star on Instagram. "We made it through 2020:) The family is all together and we are staying at our home in beautiful La Quinta California."

"I can’t wait for 2021!" he ended the note. "Good things are coming and I can’t wait to get back to normal. I hope you all have the best time tonight."

On her own Instagram, Young shared several photos of her July engagement with El Moussa, noting that the moment was a highlight of the year.

"Best moment of 2020 was getting engaged to my soulmate @therealtarekelmoussa," she captioned the post, encouraging her followers to comment on their favorite moments of the year.

On his Instagram Stories, the HGTV star shared a video of himself and Young driving through the streets of La Quinta in a golf cart as deer cross the road.

In her own Story, she shared a video of herself riding alongside his two kids he shares with ex Christina Anstead — Taylor Reese, 10, and son Brayden James, 5.

Then, El Moussa posted a video of Taylor and Brayden dancing with their cousins. "Come on, dance party! Come on Bray, show the girls," El Moussa says in the video before pointing to the sky. "Look at the sky, it looks like it's on fire."

Image zoom Heather Rae Young | Credit: Tarek El Moussa Instagram

Earlier in the day, El Moussa shared his wife-to-be's Instagram Story, where she revealed who was the first to say "I love you" after being asked by a fan

"I said 'tell me you love' & he said 'I love you,' " she wrote. "That was about 2 weeks in."

Their New Year's celebrations come a week after the couple and his two kids spent Christmas together wearing comfy, matching pajamas.

"Merry Christmas everyone!!! I hope you are relaxing and spending time with loved ones," he captioned a post. "It’s been a wild year for everyone so enjoy every moment! Anyone else excited to see what 2021 brings🤷‍♂️?"

Chatting with PEOPLE's Reality Check in November, El Moussa revealed some details about their forthcoming wedding in 2021.

"I can’t confirm where, but it was going to possibly be Catalina Island and it’s no longer gonna be Catalina Island, so stay tuned," he said.