Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Living at Hotel for 'Couple of Months' Until Home Is Finished

On Wednesday night, the engaged couple revealed that they've moved into the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, Calif., following delays in renovations on their new home.

"I'm just loving this hotel life," El Moussa, 39, says in a video shared on his Instagram Stories.

Giving a tour of his temporary digs, the Flipping 101 star continues, "Look at the room — you've got a fire going."

Young, 33, also gave fans a glimpse of what she called their new "house hotel" on Instagram Stories, posting a video of El Moussa's kids — daughter Taylor Reese, 10, and son Brayden James, 5 — playing in the suite.

Image zoom Credit: Tarek El Moussa/INSTAGRAM

Image zoom Credit: Tarek El Moussa/INSTAGRAM

"We have homework stuff, games," she says, panning over to a dining room table filled with papers and board games. "So yeah, we're loving this hotel life. I think we're gonna stay, guys."

The Selling Sunset realtor spoke more about the couple's decision to relocate to a resort in a video shared on Thursday morning.

"We've decided to live in a hotel for a couple of months until our house is finished, but the kids love it," she said, filming the waterfront view from the balcony. "We're all very happy and this is so beautiful to wake up to everyday."

Image zoom Credit: Tarek El Moussa/INSTAGRAM

Image zoom Credit: Tarek El Moussa/INSTAGRAM

El Moussa and Young's latest move is not their first since facing renovation setbacks on their dream home, which is also located in Newport Beach.

Last week, the pair announced that they were being forced to move from their beach rental — which they had been living in for approximately nine months as a result of delays that have kept their new house uninhabitable for the time being.

"I can't believe I'm posting this right now but we are moving... and not into our new home!!!" El Moussa wrote on Instagram, adding several crying emojis. "We've had every set back possible with our house! The worst was the flooding...we had to start over."

"We are trying to make the best of it but when it rains it pours. Like I tell @heatherraeyoung, we can't control everything!" he continued. "So, we are going to stay positive and play the hand dealt. I think I've moved 17 times in 15 years…I think it's time to pick a home."

El Moussa and Young, who got engaged in July after a year of dating, bought their new home together in September. At the time, A representative for the couple told PEOPLE of the home, "Tarek originally bought it as a flip but then they decided to make it their new home."

"They have a lot they want to do with it and the house needs some work so they are going to continue to live in their current home until the new home is ready."

Since then, El Moussa and Young have been keeping fans updated on renovations through social media.

Image zoom Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa | Credit: Tarek El Moussa/ instagram

In November, they revealed that the home had flooded, leaving them with major damage.

"Wellllllll we haven't had the best of luck with our new home," Young began one post, which showed the couple holding hands in their worse-for-wear kitchen. "We bought it and decided to remodel and now it looks like a war zone."

According to Young, the incident had left them "super super behind" on their original timeline.

"But the good news is I got to film with my handsome man for #flipping101 today and we always have a blast," she added. "With so much stress we aren't letting this bring us down. Eye on the prize & the prize is a perfect ocean view!!"