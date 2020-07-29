Every Stunning Photo of Tarek El Moussa's Romantic Island Proposal to Heather Rae Young

Dressed in a tuxedo, the HGTV star got down on one knee in the sand surrounded by an ombre flower display and asked for Young's hand in marriage.

"I thought I was Mr. Cool Guy, I was calm all day," El Moussa says of the hours leading up to the proposal. "But then I was standing on the beach, and I saw her and all of a sudden, everything changed. My stomach started turning. I started shaking. I was like, ‘Oh, crap. I'm not as cool as I thought.’”

Thankfully, he didn't have to worry for long, as it was an immediate "yes."