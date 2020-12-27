Tarek El Moussa and Fiancée Heather Rae Young Spend Christmas with His Kids: 'Sending Love'

The Flip or Flop star and Selling Sunset realtor enjoyed a holiday at home with Brayden, 5, and Taylor, 10, whom El Moussa shares with ex Christina Anstead

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are having a merry little Christmas at home with his kids.

The Flip or Flop star, 39, and Selling Sunset realtor, 33, both posted a number of family photos, posing with Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, whom El Moussa shares with his ex-wife and HGTV costar Christina Anstead.

"Merry Christmas everyone!!! I hope you are relaxing and spending time with loved ones," he wrote alongside a photo of the group wearing matching pajamas. "It’s been a wild year for everyone so enjoy every moment! Anyone else excited to see what 2021 brings🤷‍♂️?"

Alongside another festive family post he also shared a warm message to his fans, "I hope you had a wonderful day yesterday."

"Sending love and some extra happiness from The El Moussa’s," Young added alongside a cuddly snap with El Moussa.

Over the weekend, Young also shared a sweet tribute to her fiancé.

"I am so excited for another year with you my sweet love, my future hubby @therealtarekelmoussa," she wrote. "2021 I am ready, I am excited, I’m getting married, I’m doing some secret big projects!"

"This year was a weird one and there are a lot of negative things I could say, But I must say it was also a very special year because I got engaged," she added. "Are you ready for a new year? Ready for 2021?? 🥂"

El Moussa previously told PEOPLE that he and Young will have Taylor and Brayden with them for Christmas and New Year's.

“We're hosting Christmas, then the day after Christmas we're heading out to the desert in La Quinta [Calif.], where we have a house to spend a few days and enjoy New Year's there,” El Moussa revealed. “Then I think the second week of January we're taking the kids skiing in Utah.”

Last week, the blended family — Heather refers to herself as the kids' "bonus mom" — dressed up in matching Christmas PJs to pose for holiday photos for the second year in a row.

“Matching Christmas pajamas is a new tradition for us as a family. One day they are going to look back on these pictures of all of us in silly outfits and I hope it makes them laugh,” El Moussa says.

“We love creating memories with the kids,” Young adds. “This year, it was even more important for all of us to have a sense of fun during such a serious time.”

Christina will be spending the holiday with her youngest son, Hudson, 1, whom she shares with her second husband, British TV presenter Ant Anstead. The couple split in September and Ant had planned to visit his two older children — Amelie, 17, and Archie, 14 — in the U.K. for Christmas, but his plans were canceled by new COVID-19 travel restrictions in the country.

El Moussa and Young met on the Fourth of July in 2019 and confirmed their relationship with joint Instagram posts in early August.

In April 2020, the pair began renting a home together in Newport Beach, Calif., and in September, PEOPLE confirmed they had purchased a home of their own, which they are currently in the process of renovating.