Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Celebrate 2-Year Anniversary in St. Barts amid Flip or Flop Drama

During the trip, news broke that El Moussa had lashed out at his ex-wife and co-star Christina Haack on set

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are quietly enjoying a Caribbean getaway to celebrate their second anniversary amid news of a blow-up on set with his ex Christina Haack.

The Flip or Flop star, 39, and the Selling Sunset real estate agent, 33 — who plan to tie the knot this year after getting engaged in July 2020 — are spending time on the island of St. Barts, El Moussa revealed on Instagram on Tuesday. On Friday morning, Young shared a photo of two glasses of champagne on her Instagram Story, writing, "Two years" with a heart emoji, tagging El Moussa.

The couple first met on the Fourth of July in 2019 and celebrated their one-year anniversary on July 22 last year.

El Moussa and Young have been relatively quiet on social media throughout their trip in the wake of news that broke earlier this week that El Moussa had a verbal dispute with his ex-wife and co-host Christina Haack on the set of Flip or Flop last Wednesday.

The father of two reportedly lashed out at Haack, 38, after he didn't like the way she signaled to him that she and the crew were ready to film the next segment, TMZ first reported. El Moussa then went on a verbal tirade against Haack — with whom he shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5 — comparing her to Young, and saying that he enjoys watching her fail, the outlet notes.

"Look at me, look at me, look at me. It's called winning," El Moussa reportedly yelled at Haack, exclaiming that he "made" her and referred to her as a "washed-up loser."

On Thursday, a source told PEOPLE that El Moussa regrets his actions.

"They did get into a disagreement. Tarek lashed out and he's super remorseful," the insider said. "They're exes who share a history and children and a workplace, but outside of coparenting, they're not friends."

Haack's rep did not reply to a request for comment. HGTV had no comment.

Haack and El Moussa have filmed nine seasons of Flip or Flop together and are currently working on Season 10. The show follows the divorced duo as they navigate life as co-parents and real estate experts flipping run-down homes in California for a profit.

The pair, who married in 2009, split in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2018, both found fame with the launch of their series Flip or Flop on HGTV in 2013. They also both now have solo series on the network, Haack's Christina on the Coast and El Moussa's Flipping 101.

Following the news of their dispute, Haack took to Instagram to share a post praising her new boyfriend Joshua Hall, calling the Austin-based realtor her "Ride or Die."

Haack began dating Hall after her split from her second husband, Ant Anstead. She and Anstead were married for less than two years, and share a son, Hudson London, 22 months.

"Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors," Haack, who went public with her relationship with Hall in early July, wrote alongside a photo of the couple in a car.