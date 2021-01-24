Tarek El Moussa Reflects on How Quick His Romance with Fiancée Heather Rae Young Progressed

"Everyone said I was crazy but here we are engaged almost two years later," Tarek El Moussa said

Tarek El Moussa wouldn't change a thing about his relationship with Heather Rae Young.

On Saturday, the Flip or Flip star, 39, reflected on how quickly his romance with 33-year-old Selling Sunset star progressed.

"It's incredible to think how much life can change in a short period of time," El Moussa wrote on Instagram. "Yesterday was our 18 month anniversary and I love this girl more and more by the day!"

"I came home with @heatherraeyoung after 4 days of dating, she moved in, and we never looked back. She has exponentially improved the lives of everyone in my family," he continued. "Everyone said I was crazy but here we are engaged almost two years later. She's our rock, our best friend, and my hunny bunny. We love you to the moon and back ❤️❤️❤️... I can't wait to continue to build this life with you. You make me a better man :)."

El Moussa and Young got engaged on July 25 while celebrating their one-year anniversary with a boat trip to Catalina Island in California. The couple first met on the Fourth of July in 2019 and confirmed their relationship with joint Instagram posts that August.

In a recent episode of the new discovery+ series HGTV House Party, El Moussa teased several details about their upcoming wedding.

The home renovator said his fiancée would prefer a small wedding, with both a DJ and a live band during their reception. He also hinted that the celebration might be happening in September.

Chatting with PEOPLE's Reality Check in November, El Moussa — who shares kids Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, with ex-wife and HGTV costar Christina Anstead — revealed some additional details about his forthcoming wedding to Young.

"I can't confirm where, but it was going to possibly be Catalina Island and it's no longer gonna be Catalina Island, so stay tuned," he said.

El Moussa has also previously hinted that the ceremony may be in an international destination. The pair have vacationed in Paris and Hawaii together, and most recently visited Mexico for a winter getaway.