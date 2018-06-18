Tarek El Moussa Got the Sweetest Father's Day Surprise from 7-Year-Old Daughter, Taylor

Tarek El Moussa woke up to an adorable display on Father’s Day, courtesy of his 7-year-old daughter, Taylor.

The Flip or Flop star, 36, was greeted by photographs of his children — he also shares son Brayden, 2, with ex Christina, 34 — arranged on his dining table, a canvas decorated by Taylor with the words “I love you Daddy” and a heart, rainbow and sun, and a paper lunch bag folded to look like a shirt and tie with a hidden surprise.

RELATED: Tarek El Moussa Denies Dating His Kids’ Nanny After Buying Her a Car for Her Birthday

On the back of the tie, which Tarek shared in an Instagram post, was a fill-in-the-blank list of sweet sentiments Taylor wrote about her dad, including her favorite thing to do with him (“go out on dates”) and his super power (“he’s strong”). It ends with, “I love my dad because he’s my best friend.”

“Waking up to this was the most amazing gift I could ever imagine!! I just love my babies so so so much! We are best friends and she’s the love of my life!” he wrote alongside the photo.

He added, “I’m one lucky guy despite everything I’ve been through!!! Truly blessed.”

The pair’s morning together also included dancing around to “loud music” and jumping off the living room furniture.

RELATED: Tarek El Moussa Buys New House ‘Within Hours’ of Seeing It for Kids, Taylor and Brayden

RELATED VIDEO: Christina and Tarek El Moussa on Coming Back from ‘Rock Bottom’ One Year After Surprising Split

Later, Tarek shared a video of his kids and other family and friends on a boat. “Little family boating outing today,” he said in a selfie video shared on his Instagram stories.

Sunday marked the HGTV star’s second Father’s Day as a bachelor after he and ex Christina announced their split in December 2016. The former couple still appear together on their show, Flip or Flop.