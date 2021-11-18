WATCH: Tarek & Heather El Moussa Go Golf Cart Shopping with the Kids: 'Test Drive!'

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa have found the perfect accessory for their Newport Beach, California, home.

In an exclusive clip from Thursday's all-new episode of Flipping 101, above, the newly married couple shop around for a golf cart for their new home with Tarek's two kids — Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6 — whom he shares with his ex-wife and Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack.

Describing the outing as a "special errand," Tarek explains that their neighbor in the beachfront community has a "super cool golf cart" and it inspired them to get one of their own.

Upon entering the store, Brayden and Taylor get excited over the different models and the group starts checking out all the special features of each cart before taking one out for a test drive.

"Ever since we moved to the new beach house I've had some major golf cart envy," Tarek, 40, explains in a confessional. "These things are cool, and I'm probably more excited than the kids right now."

Eventually, they pick one to take home. "Okay, I'm sold, I love it!" Heather (formerly Heather Rae Young), 34, exclaims, and the kids agree.

In last week's episode of Flipping 101, Tarek and Heather revealed their completed home to Taylor and Brayden for the first time after a top-to-bottom transformation.

The house, which they purchased as a potential flip project before deciding to keep it for themselves, suffered significant damage from a flood in the middle of the renovation, delaying their move. Now that it's complete, however, the family couldn't be more thrilled to call it home.

When the couple first surveyed the water damage earlier this season, they discovered that their newly-installed cabinetry had been pulled off of the walls. "That means the water came leaking through the ceiling [and] came through the cabinets," Tarek explained at the time.

