Tarek El Moussa Introduced Girlfriend Heather Rae Young to Ex Christina Anstead Without Notice

Tarek El Moussa revealed he wasn’t all that cautious when bringing his new girlfriend Heather Rae Young over to meet his ex-wife Christina Anstead.

The Flip or Flop host, 38, sat down with Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer on GMA3 Tuesday and recalled the uncomfortable situation when he introduced the two women without giving either any fair warning.

Instead of telling the Selling Sunset star, 31, or Anstead, 36, that the two of them would be meeting in advance, El Moussa shared he blurted out the news on the way over to Anstead’s house with his girlfriend.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I’m coming over to see the kids. By the way, my girlfriend is coming. See you in five!’” El Moussa recalled telling his Flip or Flop co-host over the phone before his arrival.

To the GMA3 group’s surprise, El Moussa, who shares two children, Taylor and Brayden, with Anstead, hadn’t told Young about the situation either.

“That’s literally how it went down,” El Moussa shared. “I looked at Heather, and I was like, ‘Are you ready?’ And she was like, ‘Ready for what?’ I was like, ‘Well, we’re going to go see the kids, and my ex-wife is there,’” he said.

“And she goes, ‘What do you mean?’ And I’m like, ‘No. We’re going right now.’ She’s like, ‘Right now. Right now?’ I was like, ‘Right now. Right now.’ So that’s how they met,” he said.

Despite the bold situation, El Moussa said the two “got along great,” joking that they were both into the same “weird stuff.”

“They both eat that healthy, hippie food. That weird juice. They do that weird hiking stuff,” he laughed.

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty; Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

El Moussa’s new relationship comes a year and a half after he finalized his divorce from Anstead in January 2018.

The two split publicly in December 2016 following an incident involving a gun and a 911 call, however, the couple later revealed they had quietly separated almost eight months prior.

While the two remain divorced, they continue to work on Flip or Flop together, filming over 2,000 episodes to this point, El Moussa shared on GMA3.

“Through the divorce it was very difficult, as you can imagine, but sometimes in life you have to suck it up for the greater good and here we are, season 8 is on the air and we are working together,” he shared.

To which Strahan asked, “at some point do you ever think about not doing the show, like it’s just over?”

“Like maybe 200 or 300 million times,” El Moussa said. “It was definitely a challenge to say the least, but you have to prioritize your life and remember what’s important.”