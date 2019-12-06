Tarek El Moussa's Girlfriend Heather Rae Young Denies She Looks Like His Ex Christina Anstead

Heather Rae Young is over being compared to Christina Anstead.

During a Q&A session with her Instagram followers on Thursday, Young made it clear that she is not trying to morph into boyfriend Tarek El Moussa‘s ex-wife, calling the idea that she’s “trying” to emulate the Flip or Flop star’s appearance a “ridiculous” one.

“Are you trying to look like Christina?” one Instagram user asked the Selling Sunset star.

“How would I be ‘trying to look like someone?'” Young, 32, replied, along with some laughter emojis. “Last time I checked I’ve looked like this my whole life.”

Young then joked, “Yes that’s my ultimate goal and I even rushed to a doctor to change my whole appearance!!!”

“Come on guys… let’s stop being ridiculous,” she added.

Image zoom Heather Rae Young, Christina Anstead

RELATED: Tarek El Moussa’s Girlfriend Cuddles His Son While Cheering on His Daughter at Soccer Game

Whether Anstead, 36, and Young look alike or not, the two women get along well, Young said in a response to another question.

The real estate agent also said that she gets along great with El Moussa’s children, 9-year-old Taylor Reese and 4-year-old Brayden James, who he shares with Anstead.

“Amazing!!” Young answered when asked what her relationship to the kids is like.

El Moussa, 38, first introduced Young to Taylor and Brayden by showing them photos of his girlfriend and bringing her up casually in conversation.

“I started the conversation first with my daughter, Taylor, because she is older than my son, Brayden,” he told Today this week. “After going out with Heather Rae a few times, I started bringing her into my conversations with Taylor and would mention her little by little, sharing with her that I had met someone.

“I shared that just like Daddy, she is also on TV and in real estate,” he continued. “After getting the initial conversation started, I would also show the kids photos and videos of me and Heather Rae laughing, being silly and hanging out, and that made them laugh and be able to put a face to her name. I tried to make it fun which made for an easy in-person introduction later on.”

Image zoom Heather Rae Young's Instagram

Image zoom Heather Rae Young's Instagram

Image zoom Heather Rae Young's Instagram

Now, Young, El Moussa, Anstead and her husband keep up a cordial relationship, and the entire group celebrated Halloween together.

“It was a lot of fun — we took the kids out and it was the first time we all got together,” El Moussa told PEOPLE at the time.

Then in November, Young spent some quality time with Brayden as they cheered on Taylor at a soccer game.

“I just had to share this because it melts my heart :),” El Moussa wrote alongside a photo of Brayden making himself comfortable on Young’s lap as they watched the game.

Image zoom Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young

RELATED: Exes Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa Spent Halloween Together with Their Blended Family

Young previously won over Taylor’s heart after the elementary schooler invited her to join a father-daughter date at the 21 Oceanfront Restaurant.

“For the past few years, Tay and I have always gone to her favorite steakhouse!” El Moussa said in an Instagram post in September. “It’s special to her because it’s a ‘me and her only’ dinner spot. This time she asked me if we could bring @heatherraeyoung and my heart melted.”

Anstead and El Moussa filed for divorce in 2017, finalizing their split in January 2018. Anstead has since married Ant Anstead, with whom she shares son Hudson London, who was born in September.