Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young have been happily dating for a few months now — but apparently, El Moussa had his sights set a lot earlier.

The Flip or Flop host, 38, revealed in an interview with Fox News that he actually asked the Selling Sunset star, 31, out once before they started dating. Unfortunately, his first attempt didn’t go as planned.

“I asked her out a while back and she had a boyfriend so she couldn’t go out with me,” El Moussa said in the interview. He says that it wasn’t real estate that brought them together the first time, though he didn’t elaborate on how exactly they first met.

Luckily, he was more successful down the road: “ I randomly ran into her with some friends and I asked her out and she said yes!” he recalls.

The reality stars began dating around the Fourth of July after meeting through mutual friends. They were spotted kissing and cuddling on a yacht at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, California on July 29.

El Moussa and Young confirmed their relationship in early July via Instagram posts.

“It’s official!!!! After more than 3 years on my own I’m so PROUD to say that this beautiful, sweet and talented young lady is my girlfriend!” El Moussa wrote, alongside a gallery of photos of the pair.

“I’ll be honest and say I never thought I would meet someone special in my life after the last three years. Then…out of the blue @heatherraeyoung walked into my life,” he continued. “The first time I saw her smile she ‘did that thing to my tummy’ and I knew right away I needed to get to know her… so I asked her out!! She said yes.”

Young, on the other hand, shared three sweet photos of the pair to her Instagram page, writing, “My heart is so full and happy. Sometimes someone comes into your life and you just know they are meant to be there.”

El Moussa’s new relationship comes a year and a half after he finalized his divorce from ex-wife and business partner Christina Anstead in January 2018.

El Moussa and Anstead split publicly in December 2016 following an incident involving a gun and a 911 call. The couple, who had been married for seven years and share two children together (daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3), later revealed they had quietly separated almost eight months prior. They currently share legal and physical custody of their two children.

Since their divorce, Anstead has married Wheelers Dealers host Ant Anstead in a surprise wedding at their home in Newport Beach in December 2018. They are currently expecting their first child together.