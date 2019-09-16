Heather Young isn’t complaining about getting older — especially after being gifted a brand new Ferrari for her birthday!

The newly 32-year-old Selling Sunset star took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share the special gift her boyfriend, Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa, 38, surprised her with for her birthday: A white, hard top Ferrari convertible.

“We both share a love of sports cars and on our first date I asked her what her dream car would be. She told me that she has always dreamed of a white Ferrari convertible,” El Moussa tells PEOPLE exclusively.

He adds, “I wanted to surprise my best friend with the car of her dreams. I love cars so I get to enjoy it too.”

Both El Moussa and Young documented every detail of the big day on their Instagram Stories.

“Alright, the birthday festivities are about to start,” El Moussa announced in a video that was uploaded to Young’s Stories. He pointed the camera at his girlfriend of a few months, saying, “There she is! Are you ready, honey?” to which Young replied, “Ready! I’m so excited!”

El Moussa then says that they spent the previous day boating with friends — an outing Young posted numerous snaps and videos of in her Stories — but today, on her actual birthday, he would be bringing her to a secret location. “I can’t tell her yet, but she’s going to be happy,” he says.

A driver comes to pick up the couple, and the birthday girl guesses that he will be bringing her “somewhere relaxing,” betting that it would be a spa.

“I’m so young today,” Young joked on the way to the car, to which El Moussa replied, “You are so young honey bunny,” adding, “Aww, you look so cute.”

Flash forward to the next slide in her Stories, and Young is seated in a shiny white Ferrari with a grey bow on top, parked on the lot at the Ferrari of Newport Beach dealership.

“Omg omg omg I’m freaking out!!!! Best birthday ever!! I love you so much @therealtarekelmoussa” she captioned the video, in which El Moussa can be heard saying, “Ohhh yeah, you like your new car?” Young blows him a kiss in response.

Young is then seen testing out the new ride, putting up the top on the convertible and yelling, “Bye guys, peace out!” and flashing a peace sign. El Moussa eggs her on: “That looks so good!” he shouts.

Young and El Moussa began dating around the Fourth of July after meeting through mutual friends. They were spotted kissing and cuddling on a yacht at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, California, on July 29. They confirmed their relationship in early August via a pair of Instagram posts.

This isn’t the first time the dad of two has gifted a car to an important woman in his life. Last June, the HGTV star took to Instagram to share the white Lexus SUV he gave his nanny, who looks after his and ex wife Christina Anstead’s two kids, Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 4.

“Happy birthday to our nanny Mossy!!” he wrote in a video of the lucky giftee looking excited. “She’s 100 percent part of our family and we ❤ her!! I surprised her with a new Lexus for her birthday at Lexus of Newport Beach.”

As for why he imparted that luxurious present, he said, “She has the most important job in the world, which is helping me raise Tay and Bray!” He later shut down rumors that he and the nanny were dating.

El Moussa also seems to be following in the footsteps of his ex Christina, who similarly gifted her special someone a luxury vehicle after their divorce was finalized. The Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast star surprised her new husband, Wheelers Dealers host Ant Anstead, with a 1958 Porsche 356A/1600 Reutter Coupe for his 40th birthday. A source told PEOPLE in March that she had purchased the car from a 77-year-old man in Ohio.

Christina, who recently gave birth to her first child with Ant, posted a picture of the silver vehicle — which she topped with a big red bow — on her Instagram Story with an emoji of a wrapped present.

El Moussa and Anstead split publicly in December 2016 following an incident involving a gun and a 911 call. The couple, who had been married for seven years, later revealed they had quietly separated almost eight months prior. They currently share legal and physical custody of their two children.