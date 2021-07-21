Tarek El Moussa Blows Up at Ex-Wife Christina Haack on Flip or Flop Set: 'It's Called Winning'

Tarek El Moussa flipped out at Christina Haack on the set of Flip or Flop last Wednesday, PEOPLE can confirm.

El Moussa, 39, reportedly lashed out at his ex-wife and co-host, TMZ first reported. After he didn't like the way she signaled to him that she and the crew were ready to film the next segment, El Moussa went on a verbal tirade against Haack, 38 — with whom he shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5 — comparing her to his fiancée, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, and saying that he enjoys watching her fail, the outlet notes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Look at me, look at me, look at me. It's called winning," El Moussa reportedly yelled at Haack, exclaiming that he "made" her and referred to her as a "washed-up loser." The pair were married from 2009 to 2018, and both found fame with the launch of their series Flip or Flop on HGTV in 2013. They also both now have solo series on the network, Haack's Christina on the Coast and El Moussa's Flipping 101.

Haack and El Moussa have filmed nine seasons of Flip or Flop together and are currently working on Season 10. The show follows the divorced duo as they navigate life as co-parents and real estate experts flipping run-down homes in California for a profit.

A rep for Haack did not immediately respond to a request for comment. HGTV had no comment.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young walk the red carpet at the JBL True Summer event. The exclusive event featured performances by DJ Sophia Eris, Bebe Rexha, and Jason Derulo. JBL is celebrating the return of live music with a donation to the National Independent Venue Association’s (NIVA) #SaveOurStages initiative Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

El Moussa also allegedly told his ex-wife that Young, whom he proposed to in July 2020, is more attractive and richer than she is, and that, "The world knows you're crazy."

Haack recently made news after it was revealed she's in a relationship with Austin-based realtor Joshua Hall, whom she began dating after her divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead. She and Anstead were married for less than two years, and share a son, Hudson London, 22 months.

Christina Anstead and ex husband Tarek El Moussa seen filming an episode in Long Beach Credit: BACKGRID

Earlier this month, Haack admitted to smoking psychedelic toad venom as part of a spiritual journey before she met Hall, which she said, "reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins."

A source told TMZ that this admission is part of the reason why El Moussa had pent-up anger towards Haack, as he's concerned about the safety of their children.

RELATED VIDEO: Christina Haack Reveals She Smoked Psychedelic Toad Venom and Says It 'Reset My Brain'