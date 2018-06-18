Tarek El Moussa Denies Dating His Kids' Nanny After Buying Her a Car for Her Birthday

A new Lexus does not mean true love for Tarek El Moussa.

The Flip or Flop star bought his children’s nanny a car for her birthday last week, but the extravagant gift wasn’t a romantic gesture, a representative for El Moussa confirms to PEOPLE. Instead, it was more a gift for his kids with ex-wife and HGTV co-star Christina — Taylor, 7, and Brayden, 2.

He bought the Lexus SUV for her because she drives the kids around and wants them to be safe, the rep explained.

Tarek shared a video on social media of the lucky giftee on Thursday. “Happy birthday to our nanny Mossy!!” he wrote in the post. “She has the most important job in the world which is helping me raise Tay and Bray! The kids love her so much we couldn’t imagine life without her!!”

He added, “She’s 100 percent part of our family and we [heart] her!! I surprised her with a new Lexus for her birthday at Lexus of Newport Beach.”

The luxury ride isn’t the only major purchase El Moussa has recently made with his children in mind. In March, he bought a new house in Costa Mesa, California, within hours of seeing it because, he told PEOPLE, “[it’s] perfect for my bachelor life and my dad life.”

While Christina has been involved in a handful of romances, including her current relationship with British TV personality, Ant Anstead, since she and Tarek announced their split in December 2016, he has not publicly confirmed any new relationships.

In a heartfelt Valentine’s Day post, the father of two called daughter Taylor “the most important girl in my life.” Writing, “She’s my ride or die, she’s the love of my life and she’s my best friend!!”