Tarek El Moussa Confirms Relationship with Selling Sunset Star Heather Young

Tarek El Moussa is officially off the market!

The Flip or Flop star, 37, confirmed his relationship with rumored girlfriend and fellow real estate agent Heather Young in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“❤️❤️❤️ it’s official!!!! After more than 3 years on my own I’m so PROUD to say that this beautiful, sweet and talented young lady is my girlfriend!” El Moussa wrote, alongside a gallery of photos of the pair.

“I’ll be honest and say I never thought I would meet someone special in my life after the last three years. Then…out of the blue @heatherraeyoung walked into my life,” he continued. “The first time I saw her smile she “did that thing to my tummy” and I knew right away I needed to get to know her… so I asked her out!! She said yes😎”

El Moussa, whose solo HGTV series Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa is set to premiere next year, added, “In life you can’t predict the future! I couldn’t predict divorce! I couldn’t predict two cancers! I couldn’t predict my back injury! You just never know what tomorrow brings.”

“I just want to let the world know I met someone special that makes me want to be a better man 🙂 So let’s all welcome @heatherraeyoung into my life. It’s still new and we are both so excited for the future! So tell me!! Are we a cute couple or what 🤷‍♂️😎”

Young, who stars on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, 31, also confirmed the relationship and shared three sweet pictures to her Instagram page, writing, “My heart is so full and happy. Sometimes someone comes into your life and you just know they are meant to be there.”

The pair were first spotted together kissing and cuddling on a yacht at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, California on July 29, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

Although it wasn’t immediately clear at the time whether El Moussa and Young were dating or just hanging out, they looked happy together, flashing wide smiles and engaging in conversation.

El Moussa’s new relationship comes a year and a half after he finalized his divorce from ex-wife and business partner Christina Anstead in January 2018.

The Flip or Flop costars split publicly in December 2016 following a dramatic incident involving a gun and a 911 call. The couple, who had been married for seven years and share two children together (daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3), had quietly separated almost eight months prior.

Anstead, 34, submitted her divorce documents in August 2018, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup and requesting joint legal and physical custody of their two children.

Since the split, they have been amicably raising their kids together as they continue to film their hit HGTV show. Season 8 is currently airing.

“We’ve been working together for a really long time,” Tarek told PEOPLE in August of the former couple’s dynamic as business partners. “It’s our job. Obviously, we know each other really well.”

Anstead has since moved on and married British TV host Ant Anstead in a surprise wedding at their home in Newport Beach in December 2018. They are currently expecting their first child together.