Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall's Relationship Timeline

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall's relationship has played out on television for the past nine years.

Fans first met the couple when their HGTV series Flip or Flop aired in 2013. At the time, El Moussa and Hall were married with a toddler. They welcomed their second child two years later, but in 2016, they announced their separation.

However, the exes continued to film their show together before announcing the end of the series in 2022.

"I think we did a pretty good job and I'm excited for what the future holds for both of us and wish her nothing but the best!" El Moussa wrote on Instagram ahead of the series finale.

Since finalizing their divorce in 2018, both parties went on to marry other people: El Moussa wed Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young in 2021, while Hall recently tied the knot with Joshua Hall. (Prior to her marriage with Joshua, Hall was married to Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2020, during which they welcomed one son together.)

From their early days as real estate agents to co-parenting their two children, here's everything to know about Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall's relationship.

2005: Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall meet

El Moussa and Hall first met in 2005 while working as real estate agents at Prudential, a Fortune 500 insurance firm in California, according to Good Housekeeping. El Moussa was 24 at the time and Hall was 22. They kept their friendship strictly professional at first, as Hall was newly single and El Moussa was in a relationship.

October 9, 2006: Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall start dating and move in together

Hall told Good Housekeeping that the pair began dating when El Moussa was single again, and their relationship got serious straight away. "The day Tarek and I officially started dating, which was Oct. 9, 2006, we moved in together," she recalled.

The couple continued to work together at Prudential until 2008 when the market crashed and Hall left real estate.

April 17, 2009: Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall get married

After nearly three years of dating, the couple tied the knot on Coronado Island, California, on April 17, 2009.

September 22, 2010: Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall welcome their first baby

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead with their daughter Taylor Reese. Tarek El Moussa/instagram

El Moussa and Hall became parents on Sept. 22, 2010, when their daughter, Taylor Reese, was born.

April 16, 2013: Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall debut their HGTV show Flip or Flop

After finding success flipping houses in Southern California, El Moussa and Hall filmed an audition tape to send to HGTV and the production company later sent a camera crew to capture more footage. "I just remember driving to an auction and thinking there's just no way this is really going to happen," Hall told Good Housekeeping in 2017. "Then, all of the sudden, HGTV wanted a pilot [later named Flip or Flop], and the pilot got picked up and it was a series, overnight."

June 12, 2013: Christina Hall cares for Tarek El Moussa when he is diagnosed with cancer

El Moussa was diagnosed with thyroid cancer after an eagle-eyed fan noticed a lump on his throat and suggested he get it checked out.

"They said they would remove half of it and be done in an hour," El Moussa told PEOPLE. "But it ended up being four hours, it was cancer, and they ended up removing my entire thyroid. When I woke up, my wife was crying and the first thing I asked was, 'It's cancer, isn't it?' And she said, 'Yeah.' "

They also found that cancer had spread to El Moussa's lymph nodes, which meant he had to undergo radioactive iodine therapy. Around the same time, El Moussa was also diagnosed with testicular cancer, but kept that diagnosis private until a 2017 interview with PEOPLE.

"Testicular cancer is more of a private thing," the reality star said. "A lot of people said they got tested because I shared my [thyroid cancer] story. ... I thought this was the time to come forward because it could save some lives."

2014: Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall are expecting their second baby

After two unsuccessful in vitro fertilization attempts, including one that resulted in a miscarriage, Hall got pregnant with the pair's second child.

Both El Moussa and Hall opened up to PEOPLE about their pregnancy journey, with Hall saying, "I had to be super strict. I had to do one full week in bed. For 13 weeks after that, I couldn't go for a walk and couldn't lift anything over a gallon of milk. We planned it during Christmas break so I wasn't working. We did everything we could to make sure this one worked."

August 20, 2015: Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall welcome their second baby

El Moussa and Hall welcomed son Brayden James on Aug. 20, 2015.

"He is absolutely perfect! He's such a sweet baby, he hardly cries and he is so cuddly," Hall told PEOPLE.

May 2016: Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall have a scary altercation at home

In May 2016, El Moussa and Hall had an altercation involving a gun at their home in Yorba Linda, California. However, details about the incident did not emerge until later that year.

Police responded to a call of a "possibly suicidal male with a gun" on May 23, 2016, according to officials. A helicopter and several police officers were dispatched and found El Moussa on a nearby trail. El Moussa complied with deputies and was escorted back to his residence.

The Flip or Flop star later said that he was never suicidal and maintained that he went for a hike and took the gun to protect himself from wild animals.

"There's mountain lions, bobcats and rattlesnakes and big wildlife back there," he said on the Today show. "I went out for a hike to scout some trails, it wasn't even a big deal. I didn't understand. It got really blown out of proportion."

December 12, 2016: Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall announce their split

After seven years of marriage, El Moussa and Hall announced they were separating and addressed the May 2016 incident in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage," the couple said. "We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed."

The statement continued, "During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together."

Hall later told PEOPLE that the May 2016 incident was the catalyst for their separation. "It just made me realize that us being separated was healthier for both of us," she said.

January 9, 2017: Tarek El Moussa officially files for divorce from Christina Hall

El Moussa's lawyer shared with PEOPLE that El Moussa had officially filed for divorce from Hall in early January 2017.

At the time, many Flip or Flop fans wondered what the couple's split meant for the show. A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple would continue filming together for about seven to eight months and that season 7 was already in production.

"They continue to work and film together several days a week," the source said. "The children are their number one priority and maintaining normalcy for them. They will do anything for their children."

Hall filed her divorce documents in August 2017, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

January 22, 2018: Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall finalize their divorce

After announcing their split in late 2016, El Moussa and Hall finalized their divorce in January 2018. They continued to work together on Flip or Flop, as well as on another show they produced together, Chi-Town Flip.

May 31, 2018: Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall's first episode of Flip of Flop post-divorce airs

Fans were definitely curious about how the couple's off-screen drama would play out on their show. However, the couple appeared to have a sense of humor about the situation. In the first episode of Flip or Flop filmed post-split, El Moussa said he could meet Hall for a walk-through of a property because he had a date. When she found out his date was blonde, Hall joked, "I thought you didn't like blondes anymore."

December 14, 2018: Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall give their first joint interview since their divorce

The former couple sat down with the Today show to talk about the latest season of Flip or Flop and what it was like working together after the split.

"We shot the pilot in summer of 2011, so we've been doing this for a really long time," El Moussa said. "It's part of who we are and what we do, and for us to just throw everything away, it just wasn't worth it."

December 22, 2018: Christina Hall marries Ant Anstead in a surprise ceremony

Hall tied the knot with her new beau, British TV host and car expert Ant Anstead, in a surprise ceremony in Newport Beach, California.

A few weeks later, El Moussa addressed his ex's new marriage in an Instagram Story. "I'm actually happy for her," he said. "I think it's a great thing. I think they get along well and most importantly, it's good for my children."

Just a few months after saying "I do," the newlyweds announced they were expecting their first child together.

April 2019: Tarek El Moussa accidentally reveals the sex of Christina Hall and Ant Anstead's baby on the way

In April 2019, El Moussa accidentally told TMZ the sex of Hall's baby.

"Things are good today. She's remarried, she's actually pregnant — everybody knows that," he said. "She's having a son. My kids are super excited. I'm excited for her new chapter in life. They're a great couple and I really do hope the best for them."

Hall and Anstead's son, Hudson London, was born on Sept. 6, 2019. However, just a year after Hudson's birth, Hall and Anstead announced their split.

July 5, 2020: Tarek El Moussa gets engaged to Heather Rae Young

After meeting in 2019, El Moussa proposed to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young in July 2020.

They tied the knot in October 2021 with both of El Moussa's children in attendance.

July 21, 2021: Tarek El Moussa lashes out at Christina Hall on set

In July 2021, PEOPLE confirmed a report that El Moussa went on a verbal tirade against Hall while they were filming in July 2021. He compared her to his fiancée, saying that Young was more attractive and richer than Hall. He reportedly also said he enjoyed watching Hall fail, claimed he "made" her and referred to her as a "washed-up loser."

A few days later, a source told PEOPLE, "​​They did get into a disagreement. Tarek lashed out and he's super remorseful. They're exes who share a history and children and a workplace, but outside of co-parenting, they're not friends."

March 10, 2022: Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall announce the end of Flip or Flop

In March 2022, El Moussa and Hall confirmed that Flip or Flop was coming to an end. "I will be forever grateful to have had a series for a decade," Hall told PEOPLE. "It's a huge accomplishment and everyone who worked on the show should be very proud."

El Moussa also gave a statement to PEOPLE, saying, "I couldn't be more grateful for the last ten years with Flip Or Flop. The support from our fans, the network and the wild ride that it's been has been incredible. Even though the Flip Or Flop chapter is coming to a close, another exciting one is soon starting."

April 2022: PEOPLE confirms that Christina Hall and Joshua Hall are married

Almost a year after her divorce from Anstead, PEOPLE confirmed that Hall had secretly married real estate agent Joshua Hall "sometime over the last 6 months." She also appeared to have changed her last name on her real estate license.

May 7, 2022: Christina Hall and Heather Rae Young get into a verbal altercation at a soccer game

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Young and Hall appeared to have gotten into a heated verbal argument at Brayden's soccer game. El Moussa appeared to be holding his wife back while she confronted Hall, who was sitting in a chair on the sidelines.

Another photo from the same game showed El Moussa in a confrontation with Joshua Hall. Brayden's soccer coach reportedly had to split the two men up.

Both couples shared a joint statement with PEOPLE, saying, "A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward."

May 8, 2022: Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall support Brayden during emergency surgery

The same weekend as the soccer game dispute, Brayden was rushed to the hospital for an emergency appendectomy and removal of an abnormality in his small intestine. Hall shared the news on Instagram and thanked her husband, her ex and Young for their support.

"Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important teamwork/co-parenting is," she said. "We are all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part. Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wake up call. In the end all the other stuff is just 'noise,' what matters is the kids."

August 20, 2022: Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall celebrate son Brayden's 7th birthday

Both El Moussa and Hall posted sweet birthday tributes to their son in August 2022.

"Brayden loves sharks, dogs and good meals. My little foodie 🍕 🍔🥞🍦," wrote Hall alongside a carousel of photos. "He makes life more fun ❤️ I absolutely love being his mama!!"

For his post, El Moussa shared images of him and Brayden, writing, "My little boy is becoming my little man and it's crazy to see how much he's grown over the years. ... If you know me, my kids are everything to me and I couldn't be more proud to be his dad. I love this boy and just love our bond so much. ❤️."