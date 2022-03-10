Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack Announce End of HGTV Series Flip or Flop: 'End of an Era'

Flip or Flop is coming to an end.

PEOPLE can confirm that the popular HGTV series — which first debuted in 2013 — will be concluding at the end of the current season next week.

"I will be forever grateful to have had a series for a decade," Haack tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It's a huge accomplishment and everyone who worked on the show should be very proud."

"The series made it through ups and downs and trust me it wasn't always easy," she added. Haack and El Moussa went through a public divorce in the middle of the series' run and have been navigating co-parenting and new relationships on screen since.

Haack is now focused on the future, she says. "I'm looking forward to my next chapter and working in positive, fun and creative environments. I'm ready to let go of the stress and enjoy life and all it has to offer."

"Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are long-time, fan-favorite stars on HGTV and it's true that Flip or Flop is coming to an end after an epic 10-season run as a top-rated unscripted series," HGTV said in a statement to PEOPLE.

"More than 90 million viewers have watched the popular series since its premiere in 2013," the statement continued. "We look forward to seeing more of Tarek and Christina's real life, real estate and renovation adventures in upcoming episodes of their solo series Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast."

Flip or Flop follows formerly-married couple El Moussa, 40, and Haack, 38, and their house flipping projects. The series is currently airing its tenth season, which premiered last year.

El Moussa shared news of Flip or Flop's conclusion with an Instagram post on Thursday.

"New Flip or Flop episode airs tonight! And with just two episodes left, the end of this season is a bit more bittersweet…" he began the caption of his post. "After an incredible 10 year run, Flip or Flop is coming to an end. This show would not have been possible without all of you following along, so THANK YOU!"

"You guys have been with us through it all—you watched me beat cancer, you've watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans, and everything in between 🙏🏼," El Moussa continued. "But I'm not going anywhere and I can promise that you are going to love what comes next!"

Added the father of two: "With only TWO episodes left, we've definitely saved the best for last!

Who's excited to tune in tonight and next week to see us take on some of our coolest flips yet?"

Haack, meanwhile, also reflected on the series' end in her own Instagram post, sharing what appears to be a behind-the-scenes shot of herself and El Moussa with their crew.

"Bittersweet news to announce, it's the end of an era," she wrote in her own caption. "Next week's episode of Flip or Flop will be the SERIES finale."

"I'm filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show. I remember filming the pilot and thinking, 'wouldn't this be crazy if is this actually made it to network tv?' And here we are, a decade later," continued Haack. "From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you who have watched the show throughout the years. I am beyond grateful for the support. 🙏."

"I also want to thank the amazing crew who worked so hard to make this show possible.

It's been a wild ride to say the least!!" she concluded. "I'm excited to see what the next 10 years has in store and can't wait to share what I've been working on behind the scenes. Stay tuned ❤️! 🚀✨."

El Moussa and Haack's time with HGTV does not come to an end with Flip or Flop, however, as they are each the star of their own solo series with the network.