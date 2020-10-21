WATCH: Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead Talk Business While Playing with Their Kids at the Park

The friendly exes have continued to film Flip or Flop together since finalizing their divorce in 2018

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead are making it work as flipping partners and co-parents.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from the next episode of HGTV's Flip or Flop, the friendly exes squeeze in time to talk some business while playing in the park with their daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5.

At the start of the clip, El Moussa, 39, is hanging with the kids when Anstead, 37, arrives. As the kids play around – with Taylor joking she's in her bakery where they "sell pasta" — the adults discuss more serious matters.

"I was wondering if we could go look at a house in Fountain Valley," El Moussa says, introducing a prospective new renovation project. Anstead asks their children if they'd be okay with hanging with their grandmother for an hour, which they gladly agree to.

The former couple discusses the $700k purchase, which El Moussa thinks they can flip and sell for $850,00.

"The only kicker is, I was checking all the comps this morning, and we have so many properties going right now we can't buy in cash. So if we buy this house, we're going to have to get a hard money loan. We'd have to get in and out super quick."

After Anstead agrees she's on board, she turns her attention back to the kids, jokingly telling Taylor, "alright I'm hungry, give me some pasta."

Anstead and El Moussa have co-hosted the hit HGTV renovation show since 2013. The pair split publicly in December 2016 after seven years of marriage, finalizing their divorce in January 2018.

El Moussa is now engaged to Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young, to whom he proposed in July after one year of dating.

Ant revealed on Monday that he was taking part in a 5-week "breakup recovery" program following the end of the relationship, calling it a "lifeline."

Last week, Christina got nostalgic on social media, reflecting on how she and Tarek got their start on Flip or Flop ahead of the Season 9 premiere.

"I can still vividly picture making a pitch video for Flip or Flop in 2010. I was pregnant with Tay sitting on the couch in our San Clemente condo (with a home video camera on us) wondering what crazy idea Tarek was getting me into now," she recalled. "I was thinking no way will this go anywhere but whatever, I’m usually never not down to give something a shot."