Tarek El Moussa Changed Wedding Plans with Fiancée Heather Rae Young Because 'Something Was Off'

"I wanted to make sure this was fun and enjoyable for Heather so… we decided to switch everything up," El Moussa told his Instagram followers

After Heather Rae Young opened up on Instagram about changing her wedding plans, Tarek El Moussa spilled more details on why he and his fiancée decided to "switch everything up."

The Flip or Flop star, 39, shared on Instagram on Tuesday that he and Young, 33, just got "our first sneak peak of what our wedding will look like." While El Moussa said he was "looking at all the details and all the designs," what he was really focused on was "how lucky I am to be marrying the love of my life."

Referencing Young's Monday Instagram post about wedding planning, El Moussa wrote, "Heather shared a little bit of the backstory on her post yesterday but basically when we first started wedding planning, I noticed that she was super stressed out even with the help of our wedding planner and I could just tell something was off."

He told his followers, "At that point we had already decided on the wedding location and sent out our save the dates but it's not official until it's official 🤷🏻‍♂️ and I wanted to make sure this was fun and enjoyable for Heather so… we decided to switch everything up 😂."

That meant a "different direction" with their wedding planner and a whole new location for the couple's special day.

"Heather thought we were already locked into the initial location but little did she know I was pulling some strings, working some magic, and was able to surprise her by securing our dream spot," El Moussa wrote.

Tarek El Moussa Credit: Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

After all of their hard work and preparation, seeing a tease of their wedding day is even more exciting, the HGTV star shared.

"Now being able to see everything come together yesterday was honestly amazing. Heather and I have always been on the same page about the wedding since day one- we want it to be a really fun celebration but we also want it to be special and a celebration about us spending the rest of our lives with each other and as a family," he added. "There's nothing more important than her and our family and we can't wait for the day to reflect and celebrate that."

El Moussa closed out his post with, "Ready to #fliphername !!🙏♥️."

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young walk the red carpet at the JBL True Summer event. The exclusive event featured performances by DJ Sophia Eris, Bebe Rexha, and Jason Derulo. JBL is celebrating the return of live music with a donation to the National Independent Venue Association’s (NIVA) #SaveOurStages initiative Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

The couple is sharing more and more info as they get closer to their wedding day, which they teased is coming up "so soon." El Moussa and his bride-to-be first met in July 2019 and got engaged a year later, when he popped the questioned during a romantic boat trip to Catalina Island, California.

The couple recently celebrated their two-year anniversary with a trip to St. Barts, and the Selling Sunset star marked one year of being engaged to her fiancé last month with a sweet Instagram message dedicated to El Moussa.

"One year ago today I made the best decision of my life by saying yes to spending forever with the most special man," she wrote. "I remember when he proposed… in that moment everything melted away and I was just staring at my forever person, fully in tears thinking how lucky I was that I got to spend the rest of my life with him. ♥️"