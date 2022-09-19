Pregnant Heather and Tarek El Moussa Celebrate Her Birthday with Romantic Getaway: 'Exactly What I Asked For'

Tarek El Moussa gave his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, "exactly" what she wanted for her 35th birthday.

In a sweet post shared to Instagram Sunday, Heather shared how she and Tarek, 41, spent her birthday weekend.

Following a birthday dinner last week with friends at Craig's in West Hollywood, California, the two got some quality time together to celebrate Heather's big day.

"Pure happiness 🤍 my husband never fails to make me feel like the most special woman in the world," the Selling Sunset star captioned a carousel of three images on Instagram. In one shot, the mom-to-be is seen cradling her baby bump.

"He planned a weekend of cozying up in a beautiful Malibu bungalow filled with flowers, private romantic dinner with my hunny and just relaxing.. which is exactly what I asked for. This is the best birthday yet."

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa. Tarek El Moussa/instagram

Tarek also shared a post to Instagram documenting the weekend along with a sweet message.

"Celebrating my wife this weekend (and every day) but there's something to be said about a relaxing birthday getaway weekend," the Flip or Flop alum wrote. "Getting older makes you realize how happy you can be just going away for the weekend and doing things like working out and resting- things that make you feel good with the person you love. Ending the weekend feeling refreshed and ready for the week. But can we all take a second to admire how beautiful @heatherraeyoung looks!!? I'm a lucky man."

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa. Tarek El Moussa/instagram

Included in Tarek's post is a shot of the couple dressed in all-black with Heather sporting a jumpsuit with cutouts along the leg. The second shot included in the post is from Thursday's birthday dinner as Tarek is seen kissing his wife on the cheek in front of a birthday cake.

At Thursday's celebration, the couple was joined by Heather's costars Mary Fitzgerald, Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani, among other friends.

"35 years young today and feeling so blessed. I feel so lucky to be celebrating my life while I have a whole new life growing inside me… it's surreal and it's the kind of thing where words just don't do it justice," she captioned photos from the night shared to Instagram. "I'm so grateful to be going into 35 with the best husband, bonus kids, family, and friends and a baby boy on the way.

Later, Heather shared a glimpse of their secluded romantic getaway in a video on her Instagram Story.

"You ready to do nothing with your husband in the woods for a couple of days?" Tarek asked her in the video as they arrived at a gorgeously decorated cabin.

Tarek left her a trail of roses to the bed, where a Louis Vuitton gift bag was waiting for her. He also paid tribute to his wife with a sweet throwback post.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life @heatherraeyoung. There is no one in this world like you:)! You have a heart of gold and my heart lights up every time you walk into the room. As I said on our wedding day, you make me want to be a better man," he wrote. "Looking back on all of our photos and videos together it's hard to choose my favorites, we have the most amazing memories together. Every day with you feels like the best day and I wake up every morning feeling like the luckiest guy in the world.

"Bunny I love you more than words can describe and I couldn't have asked for a better partner, best friend, step-mom, and mom to be. Happy birthday, I hope you feel special today and everyday," Tarek added.

After the couple tied the knot last October, Heather and Tarek announced their first pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in July.