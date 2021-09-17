Tarek El Moussa Celebrates Fiancée Heather Rae Young's Birthday: 'My Best Friend in the World'

The bride- and groom-to-be first met in July 2019 and got engaged a year later, when Tarek El Moussa popped the question during a romantic boat trip to Catalina Island, California

On Thursday, the Flipping 101 star, 40, shared a sweet tribute to his fiancée in honor of her 34th birthday, as the couple counts down the weeks until they finally say "I do."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's just crazy how time flies! I feel like it was just yesterday I was announcing to the world I was with @heatherraeyoung and today marks us celebrating her third birthday together," he wrote. "I can't believe our wedding is weeks away and I'm marrying my best friend in the world. I'll say it again, she's the best person I've ever met. She has turned me into a different person and brought me back to life. I'm healthier and happier than I've ever been in my adult life."

He continued, "She cares for my children as if they're her own. She's selfless, caring, and supportive to everyone around her. As a parent, Heather is the type of person that we only hope our children become. I wish the world got to fully see how amazing she is."

"I wake up every day feeling like the luckiest guy in the world. Bunny…I love you to the moon and back ❤️❤️❤️," he concluded.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Credit: Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Young left some love in the comments section, writing: "I love you with all my heart and I love waking up to you and falling asleep ON you & smothering 😂😂🔥🔥 you are on fire. 😂😂🔥🔥I'm happier than I've ever been in my life. You are my best friend in the whole world."

The bride- and groom-to-be first met in July 2019 and got engaged a year later, when El Moussa popped the question during a romantic boat trip to Catalina Island, California.

Though they've been planning the wedding for quite some time — and teasing fans along the way — the couple revealed last month that they had decided to "scrap everything" and go in another direction, including a whole new location for their special day.

Earlier this month, they shared a couple of photos from their reception venue: one of her and the HGTV star sharing a smooch in the middle of a ballroom, and another of them smiling and slow dancing in the same spot.

heather rae young

"Standing in the exact place we'll have our first dance as husband and wife," Young captioned the photos. "I can't wait to marry you @therealtarekelmoussa."

The wedding will be a first marriage for Young and the second for El Moussa, who was married to his Flip or Flop costar Christina Haack for seven years before the two split in 2016. El Moussa shares two children, daughter Taylor Reese, 10, and son Brayden James, 6, with Haack.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Young often shares her experiences as a "bonus mom" to Taylor and Brayden, and told PEOPLE in July, "The kids are a huge part of our lives."