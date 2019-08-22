Tarek El Moussa Celebrates 'Happiest Birthday' in 'Many Years' With Girlfriend Heather Young

Tarek El Moussa‘s 38th birthday was far from a flop.

The Flip or Flop star celebrated the big day on Wednesday, and made sure to include the special people in his life when marking the occasion.

El Moussa first shared a video that featured his TV crew surprising him with a rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

In the clip, which he shared to Instagram, El Moussa enters his kitchen hand-in-hand with new girlfriend Heather Rae Young, 31, and quickly blows out the candles on his cake as he declares it the “best birthday ever.”

“This is my birthday present,” he says, as he points to Young and introduces her to the crew.

El Moussa captioned the post with a heartfelt message that said the day was “the happiest birthday I’ve had in many years. I’m so grateful for everything I have in my life!”

It was a special week for the dad of two, as his son Brayden celebrated his fourth birthday on Tuesday.

“This little guy steals my heart every day. He tells me ‘I’m his best friend’ and it’s the most amazing feeling in the world!” El Moussa wrote as part of a sweet birthday tribute to his son, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Anstead.

The former couple’s other child, 8-year-old daughter Taylor, got in on the fun, too, as El Moussa shared a video of her swatting at a piñata to his Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Young, who confirmed her relationship with the HGTV star earlier this month, made sure to include both Tarek’s father and her own dad in the day’s festivities.

In a video shared to her Instagram Story, the Selling Sunset star, 31, had El Moussa’s father walk her through the feast he’d prepared for his son, which included mushroom toast from Belgium, Lebanese-style spinach and baba ganoush with pomegranate, baklava, and kanafeh with cheese.

“Incredible!” Young says in the clip. “Best chef ever, best dads ever.”

Young also made sure to share a sweet message for her beau to mark his big day.

“Happy happy happy birthday @therealtarekelmoussa since you came into my life I haven’t stopped smiling,” she captioned a photo of the couple. “When I’m with you the world stops. So excited to share your special day with you. You + me.”

The two confirmed their romance on Instagram about one month after they started dating upon being introduced by mutual friends.

“It’s official!!!! After more than 3 years on my own I’m so PROUD to say that this beautiful, sweet and talented young lady is my girlfriend!” El Moussa wrote on Instagram.

“I just want to let the world know I met someone special that makes me want to be a better man :),” he added. “So tell me!! Are we a cute couple or what?”

The happy couple opened up about their relationship for the first time during a sit-down with PeopleTV’s Reality Check, with Young gushing that the romance was as sweet as can be.

“He’s been very romantic, it’s been very amazing,” she said. “All happiness and smiles.”

El Moussa, meanwhile, praised Young, telling PEOPLE Now that she had helped transform his outlook on life after a rough couple of years.

“Physically, spiritually, mentally, I was so broken,” he said. “I just never really thought that I would open up to someone again. I never thought I would be vulnerable again.”

“I saw her one day…and right when she smiled, I just lit up inside,” he said. “She’s so amazing and supportive and strong. She makes me feel better. She makes my life better.”

Young even hinted at a move recently, teasing on Instagram that she’d consider relocating from Los Angeles to Orange County, which just so happens to be where El Moussa recently bought a “bachelor-dad” pad for a reported $2.28 million in the town of Costa Mesa.

The HGTV star’s divorce from Anstead was finalized in January 2018, though they still appear together on Flip or Flop. They split publicly in December 2016, and Christina has since remarried and is expecting her first child with husband Ant Anstead.