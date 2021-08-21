"Happy birthday to my baby," Young captioned an Instagram video of her Flipping 101 fiancé surrounded by large gold balloons spelling out "Happy 40"

Tarek El Moussa Celebrates 40th Birthday with Fiancée Heather Rae Young and Kids: 'We Love You'

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young walk the red carpet at the JBL True Summer event.

Tarek El Moussa is feeling the birthday love.

The Flip or Flop star celebrated his 40th birthday on Saturday with fiancée Heather Rae Young, his kids Taylor and Brayden, and their new dog, Bugz.

Young, 33, shared a video on her Instagram Story of El Moussa surrounded by gold balloons that spelled out "Happy 40" to honor his latest trip around the sun.

"Happy birthday to my baby," she wrote above the video of herself singing "Happy Birthday" while El Moussa took in the surprise while cradling his puppy.

"Yay! We love you," she said in the clip after finishing her rendition of the song.

El Moussa's birthday came on the heels of another happy family celebration: his son Brayden's 6th birthday.

"How is my little man already 6!?!" the Flipping 101 star wrote alongside a slideshow of photos taken throughout the years. "No words can describe how much brighter this boy makes my day."

"If you know Bray or have been watching him grow up on the shows, you know he's a ball of energy, crazy, silly, and is always making us all laugh but you also know that he's the sweetest boy with the biggest heart," he added. "I feel blessed every single day to be his and Tay's dad and raising him and seeing him grow up makes me the happiest dad alive. Happy birthday Bray Bray, I love you so much."

Another loving message for Brayden came from mom Christina Haack.

"Happy 6️⃣ Brayden!! 🎈 So feisty and full of life," she wrote in her own social media tribute. "I hope he always stays authentic, camera shy and always smiling!! I love being his mama!"

Haack and El Moussa also share 10-year-old daughter, Taylor.

Additionally, Brayden also got a shout-out from "bonus mom" Young for his birthday.

"Happy Birthday to our Bray!!" wrote the Selling Sunset star, who got engaged to El Moussa in July 2020 after a year of dating. "Being your bonus mom has filled my heart in a way I never could've imagined. I love you, I love our bond, and I couldn't be happier to share a part of life with you."

Last year, Haack opened up to PEOPLE about co-parenting amid the pandemic, sharing that her and El Moussa's top priorities will always be Brayden and Taylor.