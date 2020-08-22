Tarek El Moussa celebrated his birthday with his kids as well as fiancée Heather Rae Young

Tarek El Moussa Reflects on His 'Second Chance at Life' While Celebrating His 39th Birthday

Tarek El Moussa has plenty to celebrate these days!

The HGTV star reflected on all of his blessings as he celebrated his 39th birthday on Friday with a little help from his children — Taylor Reese, 9, and Brayden James, 5 — as well as his fiancée Heather Rae Young.

“What can I say🤷‍♂️. It’s my 39th birthday, my kids are happy and healthy, and I’m in love with @heatherraeyoung,” the Flip or Flop star wrote on Instagram alongside a family photo taken at Brayden’s birthday party the previous day.

“I got a second chance at life. I’m not gonna waste it. Love you all,” he added.

In her own celebratory post, the Selling Sunset star, 32, also spoke about how lucky she was to have found El Moussa.

“We truly are soulmates & best friends. Tarek you are the most loyal, honest, loving person I have ever met. Without you my love I’d be a lost person, you give me strength,motivation & confidence. I can’t imagine my life without you,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to grow old together, kiss you everyday and conquer this world as a team. I am in love with you Mr. El Moussa! You and me forever! ❤️ future Mrs. El Moussa.”

After spending some time with El Moussa’s children, whom he shares with ex Christina Anstead, the couple also enjoyed a solo birthday trip to Laguna Beach, California.

“Time to rest and recharge,” Young wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of the pair’s beachfront view at the Surf and Sand Resort.

“So beautiful here,” she added. “Such a nice staycation.”

El Moussa proposed to Young on July 25, while the couple was celebrating their one-year anniversary with a boat trip to Catalina Island, California.

The pair met the previous year on the Fourth of July — shortly after season 1 of Selling Sunset premiered — after mutual friends brought them together.

Just one day before celebrating El Moussa’s latest birthday, the couple also threw a festive bash for his son Brayden.

“Mr. Handsome had the best 5th birthday party ever!!” El Moussa wrote alongside a clip from the initiate race car-themed celebration. “I spent the day on set with the kids while Heather prepped the house. Her and my little sister @vk_orlovska worked super hard to make the party special.”

Young also went on to share a clip of the moment Brayden saw the party decorations for the first time — and proceeded to give her a big hug.

“These are the special moments that bring tears to my eyes. Tay and Bray have my whole heart. I can’t wait to be their ‘official”’step mom,” Young wrote alongside the emotional moment. “I never knew love like this until these two entered my life. It was completely unexpected but when I met @therealtarekelmoussa I didn’t even question the fact that he had kids. We fell in love very quick and loving him meant loving everything. I love my little family.”

Anstead also shared a loving message to her son on his special day.