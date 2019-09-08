Tarek El Moussa Says He 'Can't Wait' to Meet Ex-Wife Christina Anstead's Newborn Son Hudson

Image zoom (L-R) Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

Tarek El Moussa hasn’t met ex-wife Christina Anstead’s new son — yet.

While Christina and her husband Ant Anstead spent time in the hospital on Saturday with their son Hudson London, who was born on Friday, El Moussa cheered on daughter Taylor Reese at her first soccer game of the season.

Following the game, the Flip or Flop host, 38, applauded his daughter, who will be 9 this month, for scoring a goal as he shared how “thrilled” she is to be a big sister.

“My Baby girl had her first soccer game of the season today…and she scored!!!” he wrote alongside a video of the pair. “I’m sooo excited that soccer is back!!! It’s so much fun to watch her play and cheer her on!! This little girl right here makes daddy so proud! She works so hard!”

“She got to meet her new brother Hudson yesterday and she was thrilled!!!” he continued, adding that he “can’t wait to meet the little guy also!”

El Moussa went on to joke that he might be willing to look after Hudson — for a price. “If Christina and Ant pay well I may baby sit 😎” he wrote.

RELATED: Christina Anstead Shares Adorable Photo of Son Hudson as Husband Ant Jokes of Sleepless Night

Proving just how much affection she already has for her little brother, after her game Taylor stopped by the hospital to give baby Hudson a cuddle, seemingly making the visit without her father.

“This cutie scored her 1st goal of the season at her first game, and came by straight after to cuddle brother,” Christina wrote on her Instagram Story alongside an adorable photo of her daughter holding her newborn son.

Image zoom Christina Anstead/Instagram

Christina and Ant announced their son’s arrival on Friday with a series of adorable Instagram posts.

“Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world. Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! 💙 Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 – 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long,” she wrote.

“Welcome to the world! Hudson London Anstead I am in awe! Mummy and baby are simply perfect!” the new dad added in his own post.

Their baby boy is the couple’s first child together, while Christina shares son Brayden James, 4, and daughter Taylor with El Moussa. Ant is also a father to son Archie, 13, and daughter Amelie, 16 this month, with his ex Louise.

“It’s so amazing that we get to raise a child together,” Christina told PEOPLE earlier this summer. “All of the kids are so excited. I love all the fun chaos and a full house. I always thought I would only have two, and now I’ll have five!”

RELATED VIDEO: Tarek El Moussa On Becoming ‘Vulnerable Again’ After Public Divorce with Christina Anstead

El Moussa recently revealed that he introduced new girlfriend Heather Rae Young to Christina without giving either much warning.

Instead of telling the Selling Sunset star, 31, or Christina, 36, that the two of them would be meeting in advance, El Moussa revealed on GMA3 earlier this week that he blurted out the news on the way over to Christina’s house.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I’m coming over to see the kids. By the way, my girlfriend is coming. See you in five!’” El Moussa recalled telling his Flip or Flop co-host over the phone before his arrival.

Image zoom Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Despite the potentially awkward situation, El Moussa said the two “got along great,” joking that they’re both into the same “weird stuff.”

“They both eat that healthy, hippie food. That weird juice. They do that weird hiking stuff,” he said.

El Moussa’s new relationship comes a year and a half after he finalized his divorce from Christina in January 2018.

While the two remain divorced, they continue to work on Flip or Flop together, filming over 2,000 episodes to this point