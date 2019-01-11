Tarek El Moussa Breaks His Silence After Ex-Wife Christina Gets Remarried: 'I'm Happy for Her'

Tarek El Moussa is opening up about his ex-wife moving on.

Two weeks after his ex Christina El Moussa married new husband Ant Anstead, the dad-of-two broke his silence his ex-wife moving on with another man and what that meant for the future of his family.

Tarek and Christina publicly separated in December 2016 and finalized their divorce in January 2018. Since then, they’ve been jointly raising the kids and continue to film Flip or Flop together.

“Christina got married,” Tarek, 37, stated in one of a number of Instagram Stories Thursday. “Yes. I’m actually happy for her. I think it’s a great thing. I think they get along well and most importantly, it’s good for my children.”

The HGTV star — who shares daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3, with Christina — went on to squash any rumors that he was “devastated and depressed” over his former wife’s new marriage.

“I’m happy. My life is amazing. I have amazing friends. I love my babies. My family is great. I just want everybody to know that I’m doing fantastic and I’m super happy and I’m positive and I’m glad that she found someone. It’s a good thing, it’s a positive thing,” he said.

“I’m not the type who wants to fight with her for the rest of my life and make my kids miserable,” Tarek added. “The truth is everything we do is about the kids and at the end of the day my kids are going to have a stable household and she’s going to have help and that’s exactly what they need.”

Finishing up the series of videos, Tarek noted that his children’s happiness was the most important thing to him, “…Really at the end of the day, it’s all about them,” he said.

Tarek recently spent the holidays with his children, going all out for his first Christmas since finalizing his divorce.

The Flip or Flop star decorated his new home in Costa Mesa, California — which he bought in March — with the help of Taylor and Brayden.

“It was super exciting decorating this year because it’s a fresh start in our new home as a family since the divorce,” Tarek told PEOPLE. “When it came to décor, I used some old favorites but also added a lot of new things inside.”

For his holiday vision, the famous house flipper said he wanted, “Christmas with a modern touch,” choosing primarily gray, blue and metallic pieces to ornament his house, including “different lights, silver ornaments, and hanging items throughout the house.”

Of course, his children also had a say in the decorating process.

"Taylor loves all of the bling," he said, noting, "Both kids really love the look. It's the theme my daughter wanted." As for the Christmas tree, which was the centerpiece of their decor, El Moussa explained they went and picked out a real evergreen and decorated it together. "It's something we do together as a family to create memories," he said.