Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Dine with Heather Dubrow, Undercover Billionaire Star and More

The busy friends have to book each other “months in advance,” according to El Moussa.

Tarek El Moussa will always make time for the people who matter most in his life.

In a photo shared to Instagram, the Flipping 101 star, 40, advised his followers to "make time for the people and the things that matter to you." The post featured him and his pregnant wife Heather Rae El Moussa, 34, posing behind a group of well-dressed friends who reconnected over dinner on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Among the guests was RHOC star Heather Dubrow, 53, who attended the dinner with her famous plastic surgeon husband, Terry.

El Moussa thanked Undercover Billionaire's Glenn Stearns, 59, for hosting such an "incredible dinner where we got to be around great friends, have real conversations and eat amazing food." Stearns' wife, Mindy, co-hosted the dinner and is seen sitting beside her husband in the photo.

Along with thanking his hosts in the caption, El Moussa explained: "We're all a group of insanely busy people with families and extremely busy lives. We book months in advance lol but make time to get together to connect because at the end of the day, friends and family are what matter most."

The HGTV star continued, "You're never going to look back and say 'I shouldn't have made the time to see the people I care about.' It's about balance. Plus, when you choose to surround yourself with likeminded people nothing comes but excitement and positivity."

His Selling Sunset star wife, Heather, left a sweet comment on the post that said "❤️❤️❤️ such a great dinner with amazing friends."

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa Credit: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/Getty

Earlier this week, the couple experienced a travel nightmare with 9+ hours of flight delays at New York's JFK airport. Amid the chaotic day, the Flip or Flop alum was deemed a "hero" by his wife after, she says, he helped deescalate a confrontation when a passenger "went crazy" on their flight and "verbally & physically got in flight attendants' & pilots' faces."