Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young on Their Wedding Invite List: 'No Exes' Allowed

The couple says they are also deciding between Cabo and California for the wedding

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young will not be inviting any exes to their special day.

While catching up with Entertainment Tonight's Lauren Zima, the couple shared some details of their engagement and their upcoming wedding — including who is making the cut for their limited guest list.

"No, no exes at the wedding," El Moussa, 39, said, explaining that they are planning to have a small wedding with no cameras. "Small, less distractions, more intimate, better conversations with the people around us. You know, we just think smaller is better."

In addition to the guest list, the couple has also narrowed down choices for a time and place for the big day.

"We're planning sometime summer 2021. We have dates on hold," Young, 33, said, while El Moussa added, "Right now we're in between Cabo [San Lucas, Mexico] and California, so we don't know where it's gonna be, but it's gonna be one of those places."

Some things that Young has already scratched off her wedding to-do list include finding a dress, asking her sister to be her maid of honor, and choosing her wedding colors.

El Moussa popped the question to the Selling Sunset realtor on July 25 while the couple was celebrating their one-year anniversary with a boat trip to Catalina Island.

"I don't even remember asking her the question. I don't even remember her saying yes. I was pretty nervous," El Moussa admitted to ET. "She has completely changed my world, you know. I say it all the time, especially on my social media. I was a different person, living a different life and the day she walked into my life my life changed for the better, and I'm thriving and the kids are thriving. And honestly, I owe most of it to her. She's been my best friend, my ally."

Young added to the outlet, "God, I knew from the very beginning that I wanted to marry him. … I was scared when I first met him. I'd gone through awful relationships and when I met him [everything changed]."

When El Moussa was getting ready to get down on one knee, he first consulted his two children — daughter Taylor Reese, 10, and son Brayden James, 5 — for their blessing and advice. Now, he and Young also hope to include the children in the ceremony.

El Moussa shares the two kids with ex and Flip or Flop co-star Christina Anstead, and since he and Young started dating, the star has dubbed herself Taylor and Brayden's "bonus mom."

Young's love for his children was what pushed El Moussa to propose, he told PEOPLE.