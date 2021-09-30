Fans of the couple will be able to see the journey leading up to their wedding and the big day during a special on Discovery+ in December

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Say 'Yes' to a Televised Wedding Special, The Big I Do

They said yes!

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa and fiancée Heather Rae Young have been going back and forth about whether they want to televise their wedding next month and they've officially decided they will.

The events leading up to their black-tie affair and the exchange of their vows will air in a one-hour special titled Tarek and Heather The Big I Do. Fans can watch it on Discovery+ in December, per Entertainment Tonight.

"When we decided to do a wedding special, it wasn't an easy decision, because a wedding is so beautiful and intimate and private. So we actually went back and forth for months deciding," Young, 34, told the outlet.

Young revealed the couple began to consider filming more seriously as their wedding planning unfolded. "For a long time it was a no," she said, noting that special moments with Tarek's children with ex Christina Haack were what convinced them to consider it.

"As things started going on — like, the tux fitting with Brayden and Taylor's dress shopping we were [thinking], How cute would that be to film?" she recalled.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young walk the red carpet at the JBL True Summer event. Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Young said that getting feedback from people who "think our love is cheesy or maybe it's not real" factored into her wanting to share their special day publicly.

"We want people to see the journey of our love and our wedding and bring people into our live. But it was a big decision, because our lives are out there so much," the Selling Sunset star continued. "We were just saying, 'Do we want this moment to be private or do we want the world to see it?' So, I hope the world is happy that we're filming it."

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa | Credit: Michael Tran/Getty

El Moussa's 11-year-old daughter Taylor Reese and son Brayden James, 6, will be heavily involved in the wedding.

Taylor is going to be "the head bridesmaid, she's the head maid of honor, she's the flower girl, so, she's everything," Young told Entertainment Tonight, with El Moussa adding, "Yeah, we don't mess with Taylor. Taylor's the boss." Additionally, "Brayden is the ring bearer and I'm a little nervous about him holding the ring," Young admits.

Tarek El Moussa and heather Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa | Credit: Tarek El Moussa/ instagram

Fans also get to witness the moment when Young and El Moussa decided at the last minute to change their wedding location from Mexico to California, just months before the wedding.

"We were originally going to get married in Cabo [san Lucas], Mexico, because we love Mexico. We loved the hotel, we loved everything about it," El Moussa, who tested positive for breakthrough Covid recently, told PEOPLE last week.

Due to pandemic restrictions, though, "we had friends and family who were concerned about traveling, and we're concerned about our parents who have some health issues," the Flip or Flop star explained. "So because of all those factors, we decided to have a California one."

After changing locations, El Moussa told PEOPLE his fiancée is "much calmer" after they moved their wedding "closer to home."

"She found a wedding planner who she really connects with, and really liked ... it's really important to have someone that you click with," he told PEOPLE. "Everything's been really smooth moving forward."

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

"The hardest part is the guest list and narrowing it down because we wanted the wedding to feel very intimate with all of our closest friends," Young told Entertainment Tonight (after confirming back in October that "no exes" will be allowed). "We didn't even give anyone plus ones because we wanted it to be all of our best friends, so I think the seating chart is going to be the hardest thing."

"I'm a perfectionist and I have high standards for things and I want everything to be perfect," Young continued. "Not just [for] me and Tarek, but everyone in our wedding and our moms and our sisters and the kids. I want everyone to feel special, not just me… This is a day for our whole family and our best friends."

Ahead of the wedding, El Moussa told PEOPLE he and his bride-to-be are feeling "both nervous and excited, because the second we say 'I do' and all this planning and talking and all this is over, we're going to be able to breathe."

He added, "We've been talking about engagements and weddings for, I think it's been 14 months now, so we're almost there."

