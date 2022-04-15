Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Return to Place Where They First Met: 'Very Special'

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are taking a walk down memory lane.

On Thursday, the HGTV star and Selling Sunset realtor — who wed in October — revisited Woody's Wharf, the bar in Newport Beach, California, where the couple first met.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Young posted videos of the two reminiscing on her Instagram story, documenting much of their date night.

They explained in the clips that they left work early to enjoy the sunny afternoon on the water. El Moussa even teased that the pair had "been drinking" when Young called the spot an "e-conic place" instead of "iconic."

"Babe, I've had four sips!" she insisted.

The pair went on to praise the "very special location," El Moussa turning the camera to show the exact location at the bar (a spot by a narrow dock in a harbor full of boats).

"Aww, we're married!" Young added, after he panned to the locale. "It's almost [our] six-month anniversary!"

The smiley couple capped off the nostalgic Instagram Story with a selfie of them cozying up at a table outside the bar. "Date night," the captioned it.

Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young Credit: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Last Sunday, El Moussa and Young got matching ink at Newport Tattoo. Tattoo artist Kareem Masarani inked their wedding date to their left arms, as well as each other's respective initials near their wrists: TEM and HEM.

El Moussa also ended up getting two other dates on his arm — Sept. 22, 2010 and Aug. 20, 2015, the birthdates of daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6 (whom he shares with ex Christina Hall).

"I definitely want to get something for the kids," he said before getting the tattoos. "You never know, I might wind up being a tattoo guy."

The couple already plan on getting more later on. "Saving extra spots for future children," he said.

The Flip or Flop alum shared the special photos to his Instagram Monday. He noted it was his first time getting a tattoo in nearly two decades.

"It was so bad I promised myself I'd never get another! Yesterday….I broke my promise😬," El Moussa wrote alongside a carousel of his and Heather's tattoos, adding, "This time, it's not an all black crooked tribal on my back 🤣🤣🤣, it's something extremely meaningful. And because it's meaningful, it feels different and I'll always love it!"

He continued, "It started out as just @heatherraeyoung and I getting our wedding date. Last minute, before we got there, I decided I also really wanted the kids birthdays and her initials! So now, I have 3 special dates and Heather's initials on my left arm. We also left some spots open for future kid/kids, yes I said it❤️. What do you guys think? Cute idea??"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In October, El Moussa and Young wed in an Old Hollywood-themed ceremony in Montecito, California. She's since changed to his last name on social media.

"It was just so magical. Better than we even expected it to be. We are exhausted, but so happy at the same time," Young told PEOPLE exclusively after they said "I do."