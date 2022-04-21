Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's Relationship Timeline

Here's everything to know about the Flip or Flop host and Selling Sunset star's romance through the years

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa went from building a relationship to building a family together.

The Selling Sunset star and Flip or Flop host's romance dates back to the Fourth of July in 2019 when they met through mutual friends in Newport Beach, California.

After sparking romance rumors later that month, the couple confirmed their status in early August when they went Instagram official with heartfelt tribute posts dedicated to each other.

Following a year of dating, El Moussa popped the question to Young during a beachside proposal. Since then, the couple has bought houses together, tied the knot, and even got matching tattoos.

Keep scrolling for a complete breakdown of Young and El Moussa's relationship timeline through the years.

July 4, 2019: Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa First Meet

While Young and El Moussa both work in the same industry, it was a fishing trip with mutual friends that brought them together in July 2019. The pair confirmed that their connection was love at first sight. Since they were docked next to each other, Young jumped onto El Moussa's boat where he then asked her out for drinks, and the rest is history.

July 28, 2019: Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Spark Romance Rumors

Although Young and El Moussa first sparked relationship rumors after pictures were captured of them kissing and cozying up on a yacht at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, California during the summer of 2019.

Aug. 8, 2019: Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Go Instagram Official

Tarek El Moussa and girlfriend Credit: Tarek El Moussa/ Instagram

Just a month after the couple was spotted kissing, they confirmed their relationship on Aug. 8 with joint Instagram posts.

"It's official!!!! After more than 3 years on my own, I'm so PROUD to say that this beautiful, sweet and talented young lady is my girlfriend!" El Moussa wrote, alongside a gallery of photos with Young.

"I'll be honest and say I never thought I would meet someone special in my life after the last three years. Then…out of the blue @heatherraeyoung walked into my life," he continued. "The first time I saw her smile she 'did that thing to my tummy' and I knew right away I needed to get to know her."

As for Young, her Instagram caption read: "My heart is so full and happy. Sometimes someone comes into your life and you just know they are meant to be there."

Aug. 14, 2019: Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa's Give Their First Interview as a Couple

Heather Rae Young Tarek El Moussa Credit: Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Young and El Moussa made their joint interview debut when they appeared on PeopleTV's Reality Check shortly after confirming their relationship. The couple opened up about enjoying each other's company, while simultaneously gushing about one another.

"We've been spending a lot of time together… and we just have so much fun," El Moussa said. "After all the hardships that I've experienced, and there are so many ups and downs in life, sometimes having fun is like the best medicine."

"He's been very romantic, it's been very amazing," Young said. "All happiness and smiles."

Sept. 16, 2019: Tarek El Moussa Celebrates Heather Rae Young's Birthday

Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young Credit: Heather Rae Young/Instagram

Young's 32nd birthday on Sept. 16 was one to remember as El Moussa gifted her a sweet surprise. While the pair shares an appreciation for sports cars, El Moussa made his love's dream come true by buying her a white, hard-top Ferrari convertible.

"We both share a love of sports cars and on our first date, I asked her what her dream car would be. She told me that she has always dreamed of a white Ferrari convertible," El Moussa told PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

He added, "I wanted to surprise my best friend with the car of her dreams. I love cars so I get to enjoy it too."

Jan. 29, 2020: Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Move in Together

Tarek and Heather House Floods Credit: Heather Rae Young/Instagram

In January 2020, El Moussa announced on Instagram that he and Young had officially moved in together — and shared more than one place!

"It's really fun because we live in two different places!" he wrote. "Our main spot is in Orange County but one or two nights a week we stay at our place in West Hollywood!"

"I now have someone to go to bed with and wake up to every day," El Moussa continued. "The better better part is that person is @heatherraeyoung! I'm one lucky dude!!!"

Feb. 14, 2020: Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Celebrate Valentine's Day in Hawaii

For Valentine's Day in 2020, El Moussa planned an island excursion in Waikiki, Hawaii, where he and Young hopped aboard a helicopter for a chock-full day of fun.

One of the stops included a trip to Kualoa Ranch, a mountainous, 4000-acre private nature reserve on the coast of Oahu where movies like Jurassic Park and 50 First Dates were filmed. Not only did the two enjoy a catered, multi-course meal at the popular tourist destination, but El Moussa shut the entire place down just for the two of them.

"I told her I was romantic! She didn't believe me until today," El Moussa playfully said in an Instagram Story, with Young happily chiming in to declare it the "best day ever."

April 2020: Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Move Into Their New House

tarek el moussas home in newport beach, calif. Credit: JJ Velasquez

In April 2020, El Moussa left the first home that he bought after his divorce and went in on a home with his new love. In just one week, the couple sold his Costa Mesa home, found a new place in Newport Beach, packed up their stuff, and moved — all in the middle of a pandemic.

They were renting the beach house, and planned to live there for approximately a year until they found their "dream home," they told PEOPLE at the time.

"This is our in-between house until we build or find the perfect house," El Moussa said. "But I mean, this is a super killer house. It's nicer than the house we were living in — it's right by the water and kind of looks like a hotel."

July 22, 2020: Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Celebrate Their 1-Year Anniversary

Heather Rae Young, Tarek El Moussa Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young | Credit: Heather Rae Young/instagram

El Moussa and Young celebrated their one-year anniversary with romantic Instagram tributes dedicated to each other.

"From the first day I met you, to our first date and our second date when we decided to commit 100% before we barely even knew each other. But we knew what we had was special. We had that butterflies in your tummy, can't eat, can't stop smiling soul mate love," Young wrote.

"I always knew it was out there, I knew I deserved to find it, I had given up hope that you were out there, and then there you were. It was unexpected for both of us and it was a moment that changed our lives forever," she continued in her post.

In a post of his own, El Moussa penned, "She is incredible in every way possible and most importantly she loves and adores Tay and Bray. @heatherraeyoung I just love you to the moon and back. You are my everything and you complete me. I'd be lost without you."

July 25, 2020: Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Get Engaged

El Moussa proposed to Young during a boat trip to Catalina Island, California while they were celebrating their one-year anniversary. He got down on one knee in the sand at the Descanso Beach Club and asked for Young's hand in marriage.

For the proposal, El Moussa also had a neon sign that read "The Future Mrs. El Moussa" in hot pink lettering that shone down on the couple as they ate a post-proposal dinner on the beach.

El Moussa explained to PEOPLE why he decided to propose, saying, "We were sitting on the boat one day and I looked over and she had Taylor in one arm and Brayden in the other arm and all three were cuddling. That was the moment I knew I had to make her my wife and bring her into the family."

December 2020: Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Talk About Marriage

Tarek El Moussa and heather Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa | Credit: Tarek El Moussa/ instagram

El Moussa and Young opened up about marriage when the latter discussed her last name change during an episode of the Dear Media podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat.

"I'm going to be Heather Rae El Moussa. I'm going to drop my last name," she told host Amanda Hirsch. El Moussa jumped in to add that his fiancée might drop her middle name as well. "We might go Heather El Moussa, because Heather Rae El Moussa, that's what, four words?" he said.

"It might just be Heather El Moussa. We don't know yet," Young agreed, before adding, "I'm excited to be Mrs. El Moussa."

Feb. 8, 2021: Heather Rae Young Gets a Tattoo Dedicated to Tarek El Moussa

Young solidified her commitment to El Moussa with permanent ink when she debuted a tattoo honoring her husband-to-be, reading, "Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa" in cursive script.

What was supposed to be a surprise Valentine's Day gift to her love, resulted in a bit of controversy as she received mixed reviews from her Instagram followers. After deleting the post the next morning, the commenters moved the conversation to an unrelated Instagram post on El Moussa's feed.

Defending his future wife's decision, El Moussa replied to a comment saying that he loved the tattoo "so much." Young seconded his statement in another comment reply, adding, "Proud to be the future Mrs. El Moussa."

October 23, 2021: Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Get Married

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young wedding Credit: Heather Rae Young/Instagram

Young and El Moussa tied the knot on Oct. 23, 2021 during a ceremony celebrated with friends and family near Santa Barbara, California. Young's Selling Sunset costars were in attendance, as were the Flipping 101 host's two kids, Taylor and Brayden.

"We're best friends, we're true soulmates, and our love is so rare and so special," Young told PEOPLE exclusively. "It's the love I've always dreamed of my whole life."

El Moussa agreed, saying, "I'm just excited to live this life with her. We've got the two babies, we have a family, and we have a very bright future."

November 2021: Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Appear on Selling Sunset Together

Less than a month after they tied the knot, they made their TV debut as a couple when Selling Sunset season 4 hit Netflix in November 2021.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Honeymoon Credit: Heather Rae Young/ instagram

December 2021: Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa celebrate their first Christmas as a family

In December, the couple started a new real estate adventure together and that same month they celebrated their first Christmas as a happy family.

January 2022: Heather Rae Young Opens Up About Having Kids With Tarek El Moussa

In January 2022, Young opened up about her fertility and egg-freezing journey on TikTok, while praising El Moussa for his continued support.

Just ahead of Thanksgiving in 2021, the couple said during a chat on E! News Daily Pop that they are currently "practicing having babies" until the time is right.

"We're going to freeze embryos first, go from there and then see what happens," said Young.

April 11, 2022: Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Get Matching Tattoos

Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young tattoos Credit: Tarek El Moussa/Instagram