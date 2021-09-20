Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young React to Christina Haack's Engagement: 'Wow, Awesome!' 

"We're looking forward to the next chapter of everyone's lives," Young tells PEOPLE exclusively, addressing her fiance's ex wife's announcement on Monday

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are sending their best to Christina Haack, El Moussa's first wife, who announced on Monday morning that she is engaged to boyfriend Joshua Hall.

When asked on Monday afternoon if he and Young had heard the news of Haack's engagement, El Moussa, 40, who was married to Haack from 2009 to 2016 and shares two kids with her — daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 6 — told PEOPLE, "We ​​just saw, but congratulations!"

Young, who stars on Netflix's Selling Sunset and has been engaged to El Moussa since July 2020, shared a similar sentiment.

"Wow, awesome! We just want nothing but happiness for [Christina and Josh] and nothing but happiness for the kids," said the realtor, who often refers to herself as Taylor and Brayden's "bonus mom."

"We're looking forward to the next chapter of everyone's lives," she added.

christina haack new ring/ engagement Credit: christina haack/ instagram

Haack, 38, announced her engagement to Hall on Monday by sharing three photos of her and the Austin-based realtor enjoying a sunset dinner in Los Cabos, Mexico, where they're currently celebrating his birthday. A diamond ring is featured in two of the photos, and the pair are sharing a kiss in the third.

christina haack new ring/ engagement Credit: christina haack/ instagram

Haack captioned the post with five emojis: A heart, an infinity sign, a lock, a key and a ring. The HGTV star also changed her Instagram bio to read: "Mommy. 💍 Josh Hall."

The news came a day after Haack shared a photo of her and Hall at the beach in honor of his birthday, alongside some heartfelt words for her fiance.

Christina Haack Celebrates Josh Hall's Birthday: 'That Teenage Kinda Love' Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

"Happy birthday baby. You give me that teenage kinda love vibe and manly protection," she captioned the image. "It's a combo for a lifetime of happiness + success."

"Thank you for reminding me what life and love are like when you put down the technology," Haack added. "I love you Josh."

The engagement news comes two months after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in early July that Haack was in a new relationship, as she and Hall celebrated her 38th birthday with a getaway to Mexico.

Christina Haack Joshua Hall and Christina Haack | Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

Haack later revealed that she and Hall had been dating for months, writing in an Instagram post, "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore."

RELATED VIDEO: Christina Haack Snaps Plane Selfie with Boyfriend Josh Hall and Her 2 Kids Ahead of Family Trip

"I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," she continued. "We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it."

A marriage to Hall will be Haack's third. She was married to El Moussa from 2009 to 2018 and Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021.