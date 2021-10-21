WATCH: Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Let His Daughter Taylor, 11, Pick 'Save the Date' Photo

The couple has announced that they will tie the knot this week in a ceremony that will air in a one-hour special on Discovery+ in December

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young continue to tease their upcoming wedding on a new episode of Flipping 101.

In an exclusive clip from Thursday's episode, the HGTV star and the Selling Sunset realtor enlist the help of El Moussa's 11-year-old daughter, Taylor, while selecting a photo to use on their "Save the Date" cards for the pair's big day.

"How many do we get to choose?" El Moussa, 40, asks while the trio cruises around on his boat, "Bad Decisions," off the coast of Newport Beach, Calif., where the HGTV and Netflix stars live.

"Well, one," Young, 34, says hesitantly, to which El Moussa joking replies replies, "Then why did you make me take so many?"

"These are selects that I love!" Young says before asking her fiancé and Taylor to help pick the perfect frame.

Taylor pushes back on one picture in particular where the couple share a smooch. "Is it because we're kissing?" Young asks playfully, to which Taylor says, "Yes," while hiding her face in her hand.

"What do you mean, 'Yes?' " El Moussa jokes. Young adds, "This is love, honey. Love!"

One close-up shot of the couple nearly makes the cut, but Taylor suggests it's "too serious." El Moussa and Young ultimately agree, though it took some convincing on Taylor's part.

"You guys need to have fun!" Taylor tells the couple. "It's your engagement."

That's exactly what they found in the next photo, which shows the couple walking hand-and-hand in front of a grand doorway while grinning ear-to-ear.

"It's very organic and real," Young gushes. El Moussa agrees.

The soon-to-be-married couple announced their engagement in July 2020 after one year of dating. He shares Taylor and son Brayden, 6, with his ex-wife Christina Haack, from whom he publicly split in 2016 after 7 years of marriage. This is the first marriage for Young.

Both El Moussa and Young have confirmed on Instagram that they are tying the knot this week. The wedding and its preparations will air in a one-hour special titled Tarek and Heather The Big I Do on Discovery+ in December.

"When we decided to do a wedding special, it wasn't an easy decision, because a wedding is so beautiful and intimate and private. So we actually went back and forth for months deciding," Young told Entertainment Tonight in September.