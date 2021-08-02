Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's Cutest Pics

The couple first met on the Fourth of July in 2019 before getting engaged at Catalina Island on July 25, 2020

By Diane J. Cho
August 02, 2021 02:17 PM

1 of 16

Family of 4

The couple got back from vacationing from St. Barths and went straight to meet up the kiddos.

Young is bonus mom to Taylor and son Brayden, El Moussa's children with ex-wife Christina Haack. She recently opened up about the "biggest blessing" of that role

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

Summer Fun

El Moussa got a new toy for the family, and Young and the kids could not be more excited.

3 of 16

Date Night Goals

The power couple makes date night look gorgeous. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

'Engaged Baby!'

Young shared a tribute to El Moussa and their one year engagement anniversary on Instagram in July.

"You're my best friend, my person, and my rock," she wrote. "Happy 1 year of being engaged baby! Cheers to a lifetime of You & Me ♥️"

Advertisement

5 of 16

Sin City

The lovely pair glammed up and had a blast on their Vegas trip in June.

6 of 16

Sweet Sunday

The pair soak up their Sundays unwinding and getting in a little work done together.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

Back to School

El Moussa and Young join Brayden, a.k.a. Mr. Steal Your Snacks, for back to school night in May.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

Photoshoot Partners

When you have an Instagram fiancé and shameless photoshoot partner all wrapped in one.

Advertisement

9 of 16

Manifest Moment

Young opened up about manifesting the type of life she wanted on Instagram back in February, writing, "I worked on myself and made myself happy and honestly, filling my life with positivity completely changed everything.⁣"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

Experiences Over Everything

"The number one reason I work so hard is to be able to spend times like these with my whole family, parents too 😃, and share experiences with the people I love," El Moussa wrote on Instagram, sharing the family's first Luau in Hawaii.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

Boat Season

Dad's schedule might be packed but it's filled with fun activities, including time on the boat with family, soccer games and selfies with Young.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

Honeymoon Forever

Don't try to hate on their love — their honeymoon phase is forever.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

Popsicles with Bestie

The couple cooled off in the shade, wearing a pair of sunnies and snacking on yummy fruit pops in December 2020.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

Matching Jammies

Young wrangled the family together to snap this cute Christmas photo ahead of the holiday in 2020.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

Second Chances

El Moussa is a believer in second chances, especially when it comes to love.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

Halloween Cuties

You don't need to coordinate every costume to get the most adorable family Halloween shot.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Diane J. Cho