Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's Cutest Pics
The couple first met on the Fourth of July in 2019 before getting engaged at Catalina Island on July 25, 2020
Family of 4
The couple got back from vacationing from St. Barths and went straight to meet up the kiddos.
Young is bonus mom to Taylor and son Brayden, El Moussa's children with ex-wife Christina Haack. She recently opened up about the "biggest blessing" of that role.
Summer Fun
El Moussa got a new toy for the family, and Young and the kids could not be more excited.
Date Night Goals
The power couple makes date night look gorgeous.
'Engaged Baby!'
Young shared a tribute to El Moussa and their one year engagement anniversary on Instagram in July.
"You're my best friend, my person, and my rock," she wrote. "Happy 1 year of being engaged baby! Cheers to a lifetime of You & Me ♥️"
Sin City
The lovely pair glammed up and had a blast on their Vegas trip in June.
Sweet Sunday
The pair soak up their Sundays unwinding and getting in a little work done together.
Back to School
El Moussa and Young join Brayden, a.k.a. Mr. Steal Your Snacks, for back to school night in May.
Photoshoot Partners
When you have an Instagram fiancé and shameless photoshoot partner all wrapped in one.
Manifest Moment
Young opened up about manifesting the type of life she wanted on Instagram back in February, writing, "I worked on myself and made myself happy and honestly, filling my life with positivity completely changed everything."
Experiences Over Everything
"The number one reason I work so hard is to be able to spend times like these with my whole family, parents too 😃, and share experiences with the people I love," El Moussa wrote on Instagram, sharing the family's first Luau in Hawaii.
Boat Season
Dad's schedule might be packed but it's filled with fun activities, including time on the boat with family, soccer games and selfies with Young.
Honeymoon Forever
Don't try to hate on their love — their honeymoon phase is forever.
Popsicles with Bestie
The couple cooled off in the shade, wearing a pair of sunnies and snacking on yummy fruit pops in December 2020.
Matching Jammies
Young wrangled the family together to snap this cute Christmas photo ahead of the holiday in 2020.
Second Chances
El Moussa is a believer in second chances, especially when it comes to love.
Halloween Cuties
You don't need to coordinate every costume to get the most adorable family Halloween shot.