Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary: 'A Lifetime to Go'

The couple, who are expecting their first child together, tied the knot in an Old Hollywood-style affair on Oct. 23, 2021, in front of 150 guests in Montecito, California

Published on October 24, 2022 11:15 AM
Photo: Discovery+

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa are celebrating their one-year anniversary!

The couple, who are currently expecting their first child together, marked the occasion on social media over the weekend.

"One year down and a lifetime to go ❤️," Tarek, 41, wrote on Instagram Sunday, alongside a carousel of images from his wedding last year.

He continued, "This time last year I was getting ready to say 'I do' to my best friend! Now, one year later, we are getting ready for a baby!! Life is a crazy thing and when I look back on this day I think about how lucky I am to have met my soulmate."

"It's the greatest feeling in life to find someone who knows everything about you and not only accepts you but makes you a better person," Tarek added. "[Heather], you made me whole again. You literally changed my life. You brought me hope again and the best part about our relationship is that I fall more and more in love with you every single day. You're just so special to me and I love this life with you."

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Heather, 35, also shared a tribute to her husband on Instagram, adding to his sentiments.

"There are not enough words to describe my love for you," she wrote. "We've built a beautiful life together already in these 3 1/2 years together, and now our family is growing. I can't wait to see you with our baby boy, I already know you are the best daddy to Tay & Bray."

She added, "Thank you for loving me for all that I am, protecting my heart and being my support through everything every single day. You've made me a better woman in so many ways. More confident, stronger and showed me what true love really is. I love you so incredibly much. Best friends & soulmates forever and ever. Me & you. One lifetime will not be enough time with you."

Tarek and Heather tied the knot on Oct. 23, 2021, in front of 150 guests in Montecito, California. The Old Hollywood-style affair was filled with glamorous touches, like a 100-foot-long, high-gloss black aisle, arches of white orchids and roses, and cocktails and a cake all sprinkled with gold leaf.

Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

The past year has been a whirlwind of milestones for the couple, which the couple has made sure to capture on social media.

In July, Tarek and Heather exclusively shared with PEOPLE that they were unexpectedly expecting.

The pair were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo next fall when they got a happy surprise. "It was a huge shock," Heather said at the time. "We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan."

But after the disbelief wore off, the Selling Sunset star was elated. "I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this."

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Enjoying Anniversary Babymoon with Tarek
The soon-to-be mom has since documented her pregnancy journey, sharing later in July that the couple was expecting a son.

"Baby boy El Moussa 💙," they captioned a joint Instagram post announcing the exciting news.

One month later, Heather happily shared ultrasound photos.

"As a new mom-to-be," Heather admitted that "these things give me flutters in the best way but it's also nerve racking because you want to make sure your baby is healthy and in the best condition possible."

Heather and Tarek, who are in the middle of filming their new HGTV docuseries The Flipping El Moussas, are due to welcome their new addition early next year.

