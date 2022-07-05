Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrate 3rd Anniversary of Day They Met: 'I Love You'

"When you know you know," Tarek El Moussa said about meeting his wife Heather Rae El Moussa three years ago

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa weren't just celebrating the Fourth of July on Monday.

The couple, who wed in October, revealed on Instagram that the holiday actually marks the anniversary of the first day they met 3 years prior — a milestone they marked with sweet tributes in gushy Instagram posts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You know those moments in life that change everything? 3 years ago today I had one of those moments," Tarek, 40, wrote in his post, captioning a photo of the two holding an American flag while on a boat. "I met @heatherraeyoung while I was out boating ... [and] I remember knowing instantly that I had met the person I wanted to spend the rest of my life with."

"A little insane right!?" he added. "But when you know you know 🤷🏻‍♂️."

The Flip or Flop alum went on to say that the meeting Young on July 4th has only made the day that much more exciting. "The 4th of July has always been one of my favorite days: boating, summer, BBQ's, friends and family but now it's even more special to me,' he said. "So happy first-day-I-met-you @heatherraeyoung and happy Fourth of July to everyone else."

Heather, 34, also expressed her feelings for her husband, sharing candid photos of them from over the years, including a couple of sweet wedding day memories.

"Fireworks any time I'm with you ❤️," she wrote. "Today's already a celebratory day but for us, it's a little extra. Some of you might already know this but 3 years ago on this exact day I met my soulmate. 🥰🤍"

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

She went on to tell the story of how she and Tarek met.

"If you don't know the story, it's one of my favorites," she said. "We were both on separate boats in Newport, I was with some of my close friends and he was with his and I randomly, by chance, ended up jumping onto Tarek's boat… Little did we know that moment would change both of our lives forever."

"There's a lot of cute details to the story that I've shared in the past but I swear I still til this day get chills when I think about this moment… it just goes to show that you never know what life has in store for you 🤍," she continued. " So I hope you all have a beautiful and safe Fourth of July and who knows, maybe some of you will have a life changing moment this weekend 😉🥰 and to my love @therealtarekelmoussa, meeting you was truly one of the best days of my life. I love you baby."

Tarek and Heather tied the knot on Oct. 23, 2021 in an intimate ceremony in front of family and friends.

While they shared traditional vows, the pair also exchanged vows with Tarek's kids — daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6 — whom he shares with his first wife and Flip or Flop co-star Christina Hall. "It felt like it was straight from a movie," he told PEOPLE exclusively of the romantic day. "Everything was just spectacular."

Several of Heather's Selling Sunset castmates, including Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Davina Portratz, Emma Hernan, Romain Bonnet, Vanessa Villela and Jason and Brett Oppenheim, were also in attendance.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Creating the guest list was the hardest part of planning the wedding, Rae Young admitted. "We didn't want to leave anyone out, but we only wanted it to be very special people that we had on our special day."

"I never knew I could feel love like I have for the kids and for Tarek. They've given me a family," she added, as she quickly stepped into the role of "bonus mom" to the kids when she and Tarek got together in the summer of 2019. "They've opened my heart up so much and made me more patient, and loving and understanding. Being able to share that moment with the kids, and share vows with the kids…. that was probably my favorite part."