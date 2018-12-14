Tarek and Christina El Moussa Open Up in First Joint Interview Since Divorce

Tarek and Christina El Moussa may have called it quits on their relationship in 2016, but the pair are still working together on their show Flip or Flop.

On Friday, in their first interview together following their divorce, the HGTV stars opened up to Today anchor Natalie Morales about why they decided to keep filming the show after their dramatic breakup.

“It was up and down, up and down,” Tarek shared. “We shot the pilot in summer of 2011, so we’ve been doing this for a really long time. It’s part of who we are and what we do, and for us to just throw everything away, it just wasn’t worth it.”

Christina added that given their “two amazing kids” — daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3 — “it’s just easier to work together and get along.”

However, that doesn’t mean their continuing collaboration is always easy.

Asked whether there were any days where she wanted to “kill” her ex, Christina replied, “Yeah, of course. Maybe today might be one of them,” she continued, before Tarek jokingly added, “The question is, are there days when I don’t want to kill her?”

After publicly separating in December 2016 following a dramatic incident involving a gun, Tarek and Christina finalized their divorce in January 2018.

Another topic the ex-couple remains divided on is whether or not working with one another is easier now that they’re no longer married. Although Christina was quick to answer that she thought it was, Tarek disagreed.

“Oh no, not at all,” he remarked, which prompted his ex-wife to scoff and reply, “Oh, god, it is. Just ignore him.”

Opening up about Christina’s boyfriend of over a year, British TV presenter Ant Anstead, Tarek called him “great.”

“He seems like a good guy. My kids seem to like him,” the reality star added, before sharing that although he’s also dating, there’s nothing serious going on right now, and probably won’t be for a while.

“I don’t think I’m gonna have a relationship for quite some time,” he said.

Ahead of his first Christmas as a single dad, Tarek previously opened up to PEOPLE about what it was like to decorate his new home in Costa Mesa, California with his children.

“It was super exciting decorating this year because it’s a fresh start in our new home as a family since the divorce,” he explained. “When it came to décor, I used some old favorites but also added a lot of new things inside.”

This year, he’ll be spending Christmas day with his kids, adding that they’ll get together with the rest of his family for the holiday festivities. And on December 26, he will be taking his entire family skiing in Vail, Colorado to “keep the fun going.”