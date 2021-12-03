The couple showed off their new California cabin and revealed they purchased the lot next door as well for the first home they're "building from scratch" together

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Purchase Cabin 'In the Mountains' — and They're Building Another

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa have a new home away from home — and another in the works!

Heather Rae, 34, announced Thursday on Instagram that the couple has bought a pair of properties near where she grew up in California.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Little tour of our new cabin 🤍 It's so special to me to have a home in the mountains right next to where I grew up, literally next door to where my parents still live 🥰," the Selling Sunset star wrote alongside a clip of the home in the San Bernardino mountains.

"Tarek and I love coming up here and visiting my parents with the kids," she added, "it just feels like home so we bought the coziest cabin to stay in and we also bought the lot next door to build our own mountain house that we're designing from scratch!"

The tour begins with Tarek, 39, introducing "the new El Moussa cabin" as they walk through the entryway, which leads into an open living room, dining room and kitchen setting.

"This is where I grew up — well I didn't grow up in this house, but I grew up, up here," said Heather Rae from behind the camera as she pans around the living room to show a large TV mounted high on the wall above a cozy fireplace lined with Christmas stockings.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Credit: Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

The reality star then shows off a small bathroom and two bedrooms located around the corner before climbing up a pull-down ladder into a loft, where she said the kids will sleep.

As for the lot next door, the El Moussas aren't tackling the project alone. Heather Rae says her parents are "helping oversee the project."

"We officially break ground in March, going over plans and designs now but so excited to show you guys the process," wrote Heather Rae, adding, "this will be our first house that we're designing and building from scratch 🤍 this is our new little spot."

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Credit: Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The El Moussas' primary home in Newport Beach, California sustained major flood damage during the renovation process. Heather Rae compared it to "a war zone" in a November 2020 Instagram post.

After repairs were completed and decorations were in place, the couple showed off their new abode to Tarek's kids Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, whom he shares with ex-wife and Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack, in a November 2021 episode of Flipping 101.