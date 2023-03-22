Tarek and Heather El Moussa Show Off Their Newport Beach Home and Baby Tristan's Nursery — See Inside!

The HGTV and Netflix stars dealt with two separate floods in the year-and-a-half-long renovation of their California home

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 22, 2023 02:36 PM
Tarek El Moussa and Heather El Moussa
Photo: Stylist: Catherine Dash Photographer: David Tsay.

When real estate power couple Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa buy a house, the temptation to flip it for a profit is strong. But something about their current Newport Beach, Calif. home made them realize this was one to hang on to.

The Selling Sunset star and Flipping 101 host recently showed HGTV Magazine around their 3,000-square-foot home, situated just a block away from the Pacific Ocean.

The couple's search for the perfect place was a trying one. While living in a nearby rental home, they say they set countless 5 a.m. alarms to check out hundreds of properties before finding what they were looking for. After nabbing this place, they debated whether to keep it or flip it, before finally deciding it was the perfect spot for their young family.

Properties in the coastal neighborhood are known for having white exteriors, but the HGTV stars decided their new family home should be a dramatic black.

The dark tones highlighted with crisp white continue into the interior, which took the couple a year and a half to renovate. "When we first saw this house, the interior was completely white, so we had to put our own flair on it," Heather tells the magazine.

It was a project filled with unexpected drama and they dealt with the home flooding on two separate occasions, causing major delays in the project timeline.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather El Moussa
Stylist: Catherine Dash Photographer: David Tsay.

The property has plenty of space for their growing family. Heather and Tarek welcomed their first child together, Tristan, in January 2023. And Tarek shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with his ex, Christina Hall.

The nursery for baby Tristan sticks to the subdued color scheme but adds some flair with a zigzag stencil pattern. "We thought the pattern could grow with him, but we can easily paint over it if we decide to change things up," Heather says. The room also features lots of elephants, Heather's favorite animal.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather El Moussa
Stylist: Catherine Dash Photographer: David Tsay.

On the rooftop, there's a snug outdoor space with a fire pit and built-in seating. It's covered with a retractable roof to offer extra shade. Tarek says he uses the space as a home office whenever he can, but it's an inviting area where both real estate moguls enjoy spending time relaxing and listening to music.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather El Moussa
Stylist: Catherine Dash Photographer: David Tsay.

When not renovating their own home, the couple have been busy flipping others on their new HGTV show The Flipping El Moussas. The limited series marries Heather's experience in selling high-end properties with Tarek's knowledge of renovating homes for a profit.

The El Moussas recently posted photos on Instagram from the set of their new show, The Flipping El Moussas. Tarek shared snaps of the couple in front of the camera along with the caption: "We really took our flips to the next level on the Flipping El Moussas and I can't wait for you guys to see how they turned out."

Meanwhile, the Selling Sunset star posted a cute picture of her and El Moussa posing together as well as a silly shot of her holding a felt shark head up to her husband's head. "Lucky to have the best house flipping teacher in the whole flipping world ," she wrote in the caption.

The pair first met on the Fourth of July in 2019 through mutual friends in Newport Beach. Following a year of dating, Tarek popped the question in a beachside proposal on Catalina Island. Since then, the couple have bought multiple houses together, got matching tattoos and of course, tied the knot in front of family and friends at an old hollywood-themed fete in Montecito in 2021.

See more photos and read the full story in the latest issue of HGTV Magazine or visit hgtv.com.

