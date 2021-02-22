Taraji P. Henson Shares Her Favorite Black-Owned Home Brands to Celebrate Black History Month

The actress has also highlighted her favorite Black-owned wellness, beauty, art and design, and food and drink companies this month

Taraji P. Henson is highlighting Black-owned businesses in honor of Black History Month.

Since the start of February, the Empire actress has been sharing her favorite companies in a variety of categories including wellness, beauty, art and design, home, and food and drink on her Instagram feed.

For day four of the series on Feb. 11, Henson, 50, focused solely on her favorite home brands, telling her followers, "Today is all about Home, decor, and living 🏡 ."

Among the brands that Henson featured are Clare Paint, which offers Zero VOC paint in designer-curated colors, and Claude Home, a vintage furniture and design store located in New York City.

Henson highlighted Bolé Road Textiles, which sells modern textiles that are designed in Brooklyn and handwoven in Ethiopia, PUR HOME, which has an assortment of sulfate-free household cleaners and laundry detergents, and Aya Paper Co, which offers 100% recycled sustainable stationery.

Many of Henson's famous followers commented on her Black History Month-related posts, including Tia Mowry and Octavia Spencer, and Holly Robinson Peete.

Along with spotlighting businesses, Henson has been celebrating Black History Month on Instagram with videos honoring her culture, including one that she posted over the weekend about Black women's hair.

"Our hair is not just our accessory, it's apart of our culture," the star, who has her own haircare line called TPH by Taraji, said. "It's the way we express ourselves. We could go straight, we could do Afro, textured, curly hair."