Over 9,500 People Rely on This Super Quiet Tower Fan to Stay Cool All Summer Long

The tower fan has low, medium, and high settings, alongside normal, natural, and sleep modes (the bright LED display shuts off after 30 seconds on sleep mode). It oscillates at a 65-degree angle and is powerful enough to cool areas up to 20 feet away. At only 3 feet tall, the fan can easily fit into small spaces, and it can be controlled from your bed or the couch with the included remote. Plus, you can program hour-long increments of run time before it automatically turns off.