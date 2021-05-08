Over 9,500 People Rely on This Super Quiet Tower Fan to Stay Cool All Summer Long
With temperatures rising, it won't be long before electric bills follow suit. If you're looking for a less expensive alternative to running an air conditioner all summer long, a tower fan just may be the answer. Just look at the TaoTronics Oscillating Tower Fan that's available on Amazon for $80 — reviewers say the compact, freestanding fan cools their homes down better than air conditioning units while using less energy.
The tower fan has low, medium, and high settings, alongside normal, natural, and sleep modes (the bright LED display shuts off after 30 seconds on sleep mode). It oscillates at a 65-degree angle and is powerful enough to cool areas up to 20 feet away. At only 3 feet tall, the fan can easily fit into small spaces, and it can be controlled from your bed or the couch with the included remote. Plus, you can program hour-long increments of run time before it automatically turns off.
Buy It! TaoTronics Oscillating Tower Fan, $79.99; amazon.com
It's acquired over 9,500 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, who say the fan's air circulation has saved them from "sweaty, tireless nights." Reviewers covet the "sleek and modern design" in any room, appreciate how quietly it operates, and love its child-safe bladeless design.
"I decided to buy this fan and it has been a game changer," wrote one reviewer. "Although the fan has 'quiet' mode, I will note that even on the highest, normal setting, it's still very quiet which is a huge bonus! The fan has other desirable qualities including a remote control, oscillation, an automatic setting, a programmable timer, and an LED display. Unlike many tower fans that are big and bulky, the TaoTronics fan fits in small spaces and doesn't look like an eyesore whatsoever."
"We love this fan so much we ordered two," said another. "This is better than those small air conditioning units — this cools faster, more effectively, and much quieter than the $400 portable AC unit we brought and returned. I can't sleep, work, exercise without this!"
Stay cool on a budget this summer and grab the TaoTronics Oscillating Tower Fan for $80 on Amazon.
Join PEOPLE starting on May 19 for an exclusive shopping event with special deals, live tutorials, and more from COVERGIRL and Sally Hansen. Register here for the live events and sign up here for deal text alerts during the 3-day event.
- No One But You and Your Pup Will Know This Faux Fur Rug Is Actually a Dog Bed
- Over 9,500 People Rely on This Super Quiet Tower Fan to Stay Cool All Summer Long
- Shoppers Who Live in Hot Climates Call This Shirt Dress Their Go-To for Summer — and It Starts at $17
- If You Like Amazon’s Best-Selling Patio Chair, You’ll Love This Under-$250 Hammock Version