Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Call This $34 Desk Lamp an Office Essential

"This light is everything I ever wanted in a desk lamp," another shopper says. "I can focus the light where I need it most: on a computer project, looking under the desk for a stray paper clip, or keep the extra light out of the screen on a Zoom meeting. The light has numerous settings for different projects.. The top of the light can tip up and straight out, it can move in a circle from the base to allow lighting things in other parts of the room. I have already suggested this to several of my friends."