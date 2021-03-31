Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Call This $34 Desk Lamp an Office Essential

Profile Menu
In the age of working from home, outfitting a desk requires more than just adding an adorable succulent. You'll need to select a comfortable, ergonomic desk chair, a laptop riser that can convert any surface into a standing desk, and, of course, a lamp to illuminate your space. Like desks and chairs, lamps can quickly climb in price, and if your work-from-home set-up is a tad small, it may feel foolish to spend a lot of money on a simple lamp.
Instead of tossing out a few hundred dollars on a single bulb, look to the TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp, which is just $34 on Amazon. The lamp looks and seems far more expensive than it actually is thanks to its sleek design and special features. Complete with five color temperature modes and seven brightness levels that can be controlled from the touchpad, the flicker-free light brightens up the room without harming your eyes, making it ideal for reading, working, or studying.
The lamp can easily be adjusted to your preferences by tilting and swiveling the head and the base. A built-in USB charging port is also available at the base of the light, so you can keep your phone at full charge and always within reach. Plus, the LED lighting is energy efficient.
Buy It! TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp, $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
The lamp has become a favorite among Amazon shoppers, earning it more than 28,000 five-star ratings. Reviewers say it's the "best desk lamp you can own" and the "perfect reading lamp." One reviewer even notes that "this one is superior to many much more expensive desk lamps."
"I purchased this lamp to add a little light in my office and it did a great job," one shopper says. "And then the pandemic hit. My workflow turned to Zoom and I noticed when you didn't have good lighting, it made you look sick or like a creature of the night. But lo and behold, I had this light and when angled towards me, suddenly I had good lighting! And if I needed a bit more healthy color, I turned it to the warm light. It's been my go-to for meetings ever since."
"This light is everything I ever wanted in a desk lamp," another shopper says. "I can focus the light where I need it most: on a computer project, looking under the desk for a stray paper clip, or keep the extra light out of the screen on a Zoom meeting. The light has numerous settings for different projects.. The top of the light can tip up and straight out, it can move in a circle from the base to allow lighting things in other parts of the room. I have already suggested this to several of my friends."
Bring light to a desk, nightstand, or reading nook by shopping the TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp for $34 on Amazon.