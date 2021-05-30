Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Air Cooler a ‘Beast’ Because It’s a Tower Fan and Humidifier All-in-One

With an oscillation of 80 degrees and a velocity of 25 feet, the powerful-yet-quiet tower fan offers widespread cooling distribution that reviewers say takes less than 10 minutes to cool down an entire room. It's also equipped with a detachable six-liter water tank to hold ice packs (it comes with two reusable ones) and cold water, which provides seven hours of continuous airflow when used as an air cooler. For a customized breeze, you have your choice of seven wind speeds and modes and can set your desired length of usage with its 15-hour timer.