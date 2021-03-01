You Only Have 24 Hours to Shop This ‘Whisper Quiet’ Humidifier for 57% Off

This cold winter has caused many to tug on cozy slippers, snuggle up to a space heater, and live in soft fleece pullovers But if the season has also subjected your skin and throat to unbearable dryness, it may be time you set up a humidifier in your home — one that will actually be effective in treating cold-weather symptoms.
Consider the TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier, which is Amazon's Deal of the Day and has been slashed to just $39, a steal at over 57 percent off. The large capacity humidifier can puff out cool, continuous mist in three modes for up to 60 hours in rooms as large as 430 square feet, with a mist height of 2.6 feet. A built-in humidistat can accurately detect the humidity in the room, auto-adjusting for optimal indoor humidity. Plus, its noise reduction technology works to minimize excess water droplet sounds that won't distract you while you're sleeping, working, or simply relaxing.
The sleek, thin machine has a clear LED display to show you settings and the humidity level in real-time. When it's time for bed, a sleep mode setting will turn off the LED display. And once the humidifier has run out of water, it's easy to clean and refill. Simply pop open the machine and pour water into the tank to refill it, or empty the tank and wipe it down with a wet cloth to clean it.
Buy It! TaoTronics 6L Cool Mist Humidifier, $39 (orig. $90); amazon.com
Amazon shoppers are a big fan of this humidifier, with thousands of people rating the appliance five stars. Reviewers say it's "quiet, powerful, and holds a ton of water," and that the humidifier is "easy to use and works quickly."
"Living in Upper Michigan, the non-existent humidity in our home in the winter is a constant battle," one shopper writes. "Our living room is about 300 square feet where we have this unit placed and operating. [It's] extremely easy to use and clean, and it is whisper quiet! The only sound we ever hear is the occasional glug when the water empties."
"[I] got tired of waking up dry," another shopper chimes in. "Had zero experience with humidifiers, and since purchasing, I sleep better and breathe better and can't imagine not having one."
Act quickly because you only have today to shop the TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier for 57 percent off during Amazon's Deal of the Day.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.